Global Synthetic Paper Market Outlook To 2027 - Players Include Arjobex, American Profol And Cosmo Films Among Others

According to the report, the Global Synthetic Paper market accounted for $491.00 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,147.00 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. Increasing huge adoption rate of synthetic paper in various applications and eco-friendly synthetic paper are the major factor propelling the market growth. However, limited plastic material available for synthetic paper is hindering the market growth.Synthetic paper is organized from a synthetic resin derived from petroleum as its main material. Such paper resembles the regular paper produced from wood pulp. However, synthetic paper possess some admirable properties unlike conventional paper such as tear resistance, chemical resistance, water-proof, durable, and others which makes them ideal for various industrial applications.Based on the raw material, the biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) segment is going to have a lucrative growth due to it is extensively used for synthetic paper because of its versatility and availability. This material is extremely used in applications which require heat stabilities, water resistance, high tensile strength and easiness of printing.By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising need of efficient packaging materials from food & beverage, chemical, a pharmaceutical sector especially in emerging economies such as China and India. China's emergence as a global manufacturing hub has increased the demand for synthetic paper. Cheap labor and easy availability of raw materials boost the production of these products in the region. Some of the key players profiled in the Synthetic Paper Market include Arjobex SAS, American Profol Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Cosmo Films Limited, NAN Ya Plastics Corporation, Transcendia, Inc., PPG Industries Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., Yupo Corporation, Hop Industries Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Relyco Sales, Inc., Transilwrap Company, Inc, MDV-Papier-und Kunststoffveredelung GmbH, and Neenah Inc. What the report offers:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining 2.4.2 Data Analysis 2.4.3 Data Validation 2.4.4 Research Approach 2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources 2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources 2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Product Analysis3.7 Application Analysis3.8 End User Analysis3.9 Emerging Markets3.10 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers4.2 Bargaining power of buyers4.3 Threat of substitutes4.4 Threat of new entrants4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Synthetic Paper Market, By Raw Material5.1 Introduction5.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)5.3 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)5.4 Polystyrene (PS)5.5 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)5.6 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)5.7 Polyesters5.8 High-Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)5.9 Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) 6 Global Synthetic Paper Market, By Manufacturing Process6.1 Introduction6.2 Tubular Film6.3 Coextruded Film6.4 Spun-Bonded Papers6.5 Synthetic Pulp6.6 Extruded Flat Film 7 Global Synthetic Paper Market, By Product Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Uncoated Synthetic Paper7.3 Coated Synthetic Paper 8 Global Synthetic Paper Market, By Sales Channel8.1 Introduction8.2 Distribution Channel8.3 Direct Channel 9 Global Synthetic Paper Market, By Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Labels9.2.1 In-Mold Labels 9.2.2 Shrink Labels 9.2.3 Pressure Sensitive Labels 9.2.4 Wrap-Around Labels 9.2.5 Stack Labels 9.2.6 Bar-coded Labels 9.2.7 Laboratory Identification Labels 9.3 Non-Label9.3.1 Graphic Arts 9.3.2 Maps 9.3.3 Charts 9.3.4 Menus 9.3.5 Banners 9.3.6 ID Cards 9.4 Paper Bags9.5 Printing 10 Global Synthetic Paper Market, By End User10.1 Introduction10.2 Packaging10.3 Paper10.4 Transportation10.5 Retail10.6 Manufacturing10.7 Food and Beverages10.8 Pharmaceuticals10.9 Cosmetics and Personal Care10.11 Horticulture 11 Global Synthetic Paper Market, By Geography11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.2.1 US 11.2.2 Canada 11.2.3 Mexico 11.3 Europe11.3.1 Germany 11.3.2 UK 11.3.3 Italy 11.3.4 France 11.3.5 Spain 11.3.6 Rest of Europe 11.4 Asia Pacific11.4.1 Japan 11.4.2 China 11.4.3 India 11.4.4 Australia 11.4.5 New Zealand 11.4.6 South Korea 11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific 11.5 South America11.5.1 Argentina 11.5.2 Brazil 11.5.3 Chile 11.5.4 Rest of South America 11.6 Middle East & Africa11.6.1 Saudi Arabia 11.6.2 UAE 11.6.3 Qatar 11.6.4 South Africa 11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 12 Key Developments12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers12.3 New Product Launch12.4 Expansions12.5 Other Key Strategies 13 Company Profiling13.1 Arjobex SAS13.2 American Profol Inc.13.3 Agfa-Gevaert Group13.4 Cosmo Films Limited13.5 NAN Ya Plastics Corporation13.6 Transcendia, Inc.13.7 PPG Industries Inc.13.8 Toyobo Co. Ltd.13.9 Yupo Corporation13.10 Hop Industries Corporation13.11 Seiko Epson Corporation13.12 Relyco Sales, Inc.13.13 Transilwrap Company, Inc13.14 MDV-Papier-und Kunststoffveredelung GmbH13.15 Neenah Inc.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/55t28e

