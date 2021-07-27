Global Synthetic Fibres Market Report 2021: Market Is Expected To Reach $85.07 Billion In 2025

DUBLIN, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Synthetic Fibres (Polyester, Nylon, Acrylic & Polyolefin) Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Synthetic Fibres (Polyester, Nylon, Acrylic & Polyolefin) Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global synthetic fibres market is expected to reach US$85.07 billion in 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.39%, over the period of 2021-2025.

Growth in the synthetic fibres market has accrued due to the growing population, surging number of fitness clubs, accelerating demand for clothing and apparel, expanding urbanization and rising e-commerce penetration.

The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like escalating interest in home furnishing, rapid growth of automotive industry and increasing per capita consumption of fish. The growth of the market would be challenged by frequent fluctuations in raw material prices and stringent government regulations.

The global synthetic fibres market has been segmented on the basis of type and application. According to type, the market can be bifurcated into polyester, nylon, acrylic, polyolefin and other synthetic fibres such as rayon, acetate, aramid, etc. Whereas, in terms of application, the global synthetic fibres market can be split into clothing, home furnishings, automotive, filtration and others.

The fastest-growing regional market is Asia Pacific due to the rising demand for clothing from a large population in the region along with rising acceptance of fashion trends from the western culture, increasing demand for synthetic fibres in the automotive sector as the consumer prefers the lightweight vehicle to reduce fuel consumption and growing urbanization.

Further, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 is causing an adverse disruption on the overall economy through halted business operations and manufacturing activities, affecting the demand and supply of synthetic fibres across the world.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Indorama Ventures PCL, Teijin Limited, Lenzing AG, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Limited and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction1.2 Classification of Fibres1.3 Production Process of Synthetic Fibers and Fabrics1.4 Key Types of Synthetic Fibers1.5 Advantages of Synthetic Fibres1.6 Disadvantages of Synthetic Fibres1.7 Difference Between Natural and Synthetic Fibre1.8 End-Product Types of Synthetic Fibres

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Sportswear Sales2.2 Decreased Demand from Automotive Industry2.3 Drop in Global Fibre Demand2.4 Reduction in Industrial Production

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Synthetic Fibre Market by Value3.2 Global Synthetic Fibre Market Forecast by Value3.3 Global Synthetic Fibres Market by Type3.3.1 Global Polyester Synthetic Fibres Market by Value3.3.2 Global Polyester Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value3.3.3 Global Nylon Synthetic Fibres Market by Value3.3.4 Global Nylon Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value3.3.5 Global Nylon Synthetic Fibres Market by Application3.3.6 Global Nylon Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Application3.3.7 Global Acrylic Synthetic Fibres Market by Value3.3.8 Global Acrylic Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value3.3.9 Global Polyolefin Synthetic Fibres Market by Value 3.3.10 Global Polyolefin Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value3.4 Global Synthetic Fibres Market by Application3.4.1 Global Clothing Synthetic Fibres Market by Value3.4.2 Global Clothing Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value3.4.3 Global Home Furnishing Synthetic Fibres Market by Value3.4.4 Global Home Furnishing Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value3.4.5 Global Automotive Synthetic Fibres Market by Value3.4.6 Global Automotive Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value3.4.7 Global Filtration Synthetic Fibres Market by Value3.4.8 Global Filtration Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value3.5 Global Synthetic Fibres Market by Region3.6 Global Synthetic Fibres Market Volume3.7 Global Synthetic Fibres Market Volume Forecast3.8 Global Synthetic Fibres Market Volume by Type3.8.1 Global Polyester Synthetic Fibres Market Volume3.8.2 Global Polyester Synthetic Fibres Market Volume Forecast3.8.3 Global Nylon Synthetic Fibres Market Volume3.8.4 Global Nylon Synthetic Fibres Market Volume Forecast3.8.5 Global Nylon Synthetic Fibres Market Volume by Form3.8.6 Global Nylon Synthetic Fibres Market Volume Forecast by Form

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific4.1.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Fibres Market by Value4.1.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value4.1.3 China Synthetic Fibres Market by Value4.1.4 China Synthetic Fibres Market Forecast by Value4.2 North America4.3 Europe4.4 RoW

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Growing Population5.1.2 Surging Number of Fitness Clubs5.1.3 Accelerating Demand for Clothing and Apparel5.1.4 Expanding Urbanization5.1.5 Rising E-commerce Penetration5.2 Key Trends and Developments5.2.1 Escalating Interest in Home Furnishings5.2.2 Rapid Growth of Automotive Industry5.2.3 Increasing Per Capita Consumption of Fish5.2.4 Upsurge in Outdoor Activities5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Frequent Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices5.3.2 Health and Environmental Risks of Synthetic Fibres5.3.3 Stringent Government Regulations

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview7.2 Financial Overview7.3 Business Strategies

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Limited

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Indorama Ventures PCL

Lenzing AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Teijin Limited

