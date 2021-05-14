Global SVOD Forecasts Report 2020-2025: SVOD To Generate $100 Billion - Major Players Are Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney , HBO Max And Apple TV

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SVOD Forecasts Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

SVOD revenues for 138 countries will reach $100 billion by 2025; double from the $50 billion recorded in 2019. SVOD revenues will exceed $1 billion in 16 countries by 2025; double from eight countries in 2019.

The US will remain the SVOD revenue leader by a considerable distance - adding nearly $18 billion between 2019 and 2025 to take its total to $42 billion. However, its share of global SVOD revenues will fall from 49% in 2019 to 42% in 2025.

The number of SVOD subscriptions will increase by 529 million between 2019 and 2025 to 1,170 million. China and the US will together account for 51% of the global total by 2025. This is down from 63% in 2019; indicating that other countries are growing faster.

Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video will together control half the world's SVOD subscriptions by 2025. Disney+ will be the biggest winner by adding 142 million subscribers between 2019 and 2025 to take its total to 172 million. Netflix will add 91 million subscribers to total 263 million.

Principal Analyst, said: "We believe that Disney+ will have a huge impact. However, we have lowered our 2025 forecasts by 30 million since our May edition. Analysis of Disney's June results showed a rapid deceleration in subscriber additions after an initial spike in its early launch countries. We expect this to be repeated elsewhere."

By 2025, a third of the world's TV households will have at least one SVOD subscription - up from a quarter at end-2019.

