Global Sustainable Tourism Market- And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd., Adventure Alternative Ltd., Better Places International BV, Among Others To Contribute To The Market Growth| Technavio

The sustainable tourism market is poised to show a decremental growth of USD 130.12 billion during 2020-2024.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is positively impacted by the rising popularity of organic sustainable tourism.

The sustainable tourism market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the shifting preference toward local and authentic experiences as one of the prime reasons driving the sustainable tourism market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The sustainable tourism market covers the following areas:

Sustainable Tourism Market SizingSustainable Tourism Market ForecastSustainable Tourism Market Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Domestic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

International - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

And Beyond Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd.

Adventure Alternative Ltd.

Better Places International BV

BOUTECO Ltd.

G Adventures

Intrepid Group

Kind Traveler PBC

Responsible Travel

Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel Ltd.

Wilderness Safaris

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

