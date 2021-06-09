SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Surgical Loupes and Cameras - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Segments: Product Type (Surgical Loupes, Surgical Headlights, Surgical Cameras); Modality (Clip on Loupes, Head Band Mounted Loupes); End-Use (Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Surgical Loupes and Cameras Market to Reach $565.5 Million by 2026

Surgical loupes are devices that aid in improving the visualization of tiny anatomical structures during dental procedures or surgical procedures such as neurosurgery, ENT, spine surgery, and P&R surgery. Surgical loupes facilitate several complex and specialized surgeries, particularly in the field of plastic surgery, vascular surgery, transplantation surgery, oncology, and urology, among others. Surgical dental loupes integrated with cameras are able to deliver more efficient treatments by enhancing practice efficiency, a factor contributing immensely to the growth of the market. Market growth is also driven by the factor of increasing prominence of customized loupes. Dental surgeons currently demand customized loupes, made exactly to their specifications. Another important growth promoting factor for the market is the growing incidence of different dental diseases including periodontal diseases and dental caries among others. Demand for light weight loupes is also high as these reduce complications such as headache and strain on the eyes. Light weight loupes allow surgeons to maintain a straight posture. Growth in the upcoming years will be bolstered by an aging population, greater access to dental care, rising awareness about oral care and improving aesthetic standards. Anticipated resumption of dental tourism is another major factor likely to positively impact the uptake of dental surgical loupes and cameras in the short- to mid-term.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Surgical Loupes and Cameras estimated at US$364.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$565.5 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period. Surgical Loupes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.2% CAGR to reach US$340.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surgical Headlights segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.6% share of the global Surgical Loupes and Cameras market. Surgical loupes provide surgeons a number of benefits especially while using the several new surgical devices, tools and techniques including suture and implant materials, instrument miniaturization, intraoperative imaging, endoscopy developments and stereotactic surgery among others. Surgical headlight can be defined as a portable light source that is typically worn by surgeons over their head. They are designed for providing consistent illumination and brightness across the entire field of view.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $132.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $61 Million by 2026

The Surgical Loupes and Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$132.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.27% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$61 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 6.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$67.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Europe and North America represent major markets spurred by expanding cosmetic dentistry. Driven by technological advancements and the continuous increase in the number of people taking up cosmetic dental procedures are fueling growth in the regions' cosmetic dentistry market. Improving healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness about dental and oral health propels demand in the Asia-Pacific region.

Surgical Cameras Segment to Reach $100.5 Million by 2026

Surgical cameras are designed to aid surgeons precisely investigate internal condition of the patient's body and pursue appropriate surgical procedure. Demand for surgical cameras grew considerably in recent years in tandem with rise in dental procedure volumes. Rising volumes of less-invasive surgery techniques and procedures pertaining to cancerous and non-cancerous tumors are contributing to growth and progress of surgical cameras. In the global Surgical Cameras segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$51.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$80 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period. More

