Global Surface Treatment Market (2019 To 2025) - By Chemical Type, Base Material, End-use Industry, Region, Forecast & Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surface Treatment Market by Chemical Type (Cleaners, Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings), by Base Material (Metals, Plastic, Others), by End-use Industry (Transportation, Construction, Oil & Gas Pipeline, Others), by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Surface Treatment Market is expected to undergo substantial rate of growth during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for eco-friendly chemicals and increasing investment in the chemical industry. The increasing demand for durable and wear-resistant products is leading to the high demand for surface treatment around the world. Further, increasing infrastructural and industrial activity is expected to propel the growth of the surface treatment market by 2025.Surface treatment is a process applied to the surface of a material to make it better in some way, such as by making it more resistant to corrosion or wear. It is majorly utilized for treatment of metals and alloys as well as treatment of printed circuit boards, which are made up of plastic and metal. It finds wide application in the coatings industry for all types of material.The Global Surface Treatment Market can be segmented based on chemical type, base material, end-use industry and region. Based on chemical type, the market is segmented into cleaners, plating chemicals and conversion coatings. The plating chemicals segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the large use of the plating chemicals in the end-use industries like transportation, construction and the industrial machinery.Based on base material, the Global Surface Treatment Market is categorized into metals, plastic and others. Among them, the plastic segment is anticipated to undergo high growth in the next five years as it provides better chemical resistance over metals. The lightweight property of plastics is making them find increased use in the automotive as well as general industry.Major companies operating in the Global Surface Treatment Market include Platform Specialty Products Corporation , NOF Corporation , Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA , Chemetall, Inc. , Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. , DOW Chemcials, Elementis, Metal Finishing Technologies LLC, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Raschig GmbH, Wuhan Jadechem International Trade Co. Ltd and Aalberts Surface Treatment GmbH, among others. Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Surface Treatment Market.

To forecast the Global Surface Treatment Market based on chemical type, base material, end-use industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Surface Treatment Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in the Global Surface Treatment Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Surface Treatment Market.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Surface Treatment Market 4. Executive Summary 5. Voice of Customer 6. Global Surface Treatment Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Chemical Type (Cleaners, Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings)6.2.2. By Base Material (Metals, Plastic, Others)6.2.3. By End-use Industry (Transportation, Construction, Oil & Gas Pipeline, Industrial Machinery, Others)6.2.4. By Company (2019)6.2.5. By Region6.3. Market Attractiveness Index 7. Asia-Pacific Surface Treatment Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.1.1. By Value7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Chemical Type7.2.2. By Base Material7.2.3. By End-use Industry7.2.4. By Country7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis7.3.1. China Surface Treatment Market Outlook7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast7.3.1.1.1. By Value7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast7.3.1.2.1. By Chemical Type7.3.1.2.2. By Base Material7.3.1.2.3. By End-use Industry7.3.2. India Surface Treatment Market Outlook7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast7.3.2.1.1. By Value7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast7.3.2.2.1. By Chemical Type7.3.2.2.2. By Base Material7.3.2.2.3. By End-use Industry7.3.3. Japan Surface Treatment Market Outlook7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast7.3.3.1.1. By Value7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast7.3.3.2.1. By Chemical Type7.3.3.2.2. By Base Material7.3.3.2.3. By End-use Industry7.3.4. South Korea Surface Treatment Market Outlook7.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast7.3.4.1.1. By Value7.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast7.3.4.2.1. By Chemical Type7.3.4.2.2. By Base Material7.3.4.2.3. By End-use Industry7.3.5. Australia Surface Treatment Market Outlook7.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast7.3.5.1.1. By Value7.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast7.3.5.2.1. By Chemical Type7.3.5.2.2. By Base Material7.3.5.2.3. By End-use Industry 8. Europe Surface Treatment Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.1.1. By Value8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By Chemical Type8.2.2. By Base Material8.2.3. By End-use Industry8.2.4. By Country8.3. Europe: Country Analysis8.3.1. France Surface Treatment Market Outlook8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast8.3.1.1.1. By Value8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast8.3.1.2.1. By Chemical Type8.3.1.2.2. By Base Material8.3.1.2.3. By End-use Industry8.3.2. Germany Surface Treatment Market Outlook8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast8.3.2.1.1. By Value8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast8.3.2.2.1. By Chemical Type8.3.2.2.2. By Base Material8.3.2.2.3. By End-use Industry8.3.3. United Kingdom Surface Treatment Market Outlook8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast8.3.3.1.1. By Value8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast8.3.3.2.1. By Chemical Type8.3.3.2.2. By Base Material8.3.3.2.3. By End-use Industry8.3.4. Ukraine Surface Treatment Market Outlook8.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast8.3.4.1.1. By Value8.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast8.3.4.2.1. By Chemical Type8.3.4.2.2. By Base Material8.3.4.2.3. By End-use Industry8.3.5. Spain Surface Treatment Market Outlook8.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast8.3.5.1.1. By Value8.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast8.3.5.2.1. By Chemical Type8.3.5.2.2. By Base Material8.3.5.2.3. By End-use Industry 9. North America Surface Treatment Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast9.1.1. By Value9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.2.1. By Chemical Type9.2.2. By Base Material9.2.3. By End-use Industry9.2.4. By Country9.3. North America: Country Analysis9.3.1. United States Surface Treatment Market Outlook9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast9.3.1.1.1. By Value9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast9.3.1.2.1. By Chemical Type9.3.1.2.2. By Base Material9.3.1.2.3. By End-use Industry9.3.2. Mexico Surface Treatment Market Outlook9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast9.3.2.1.1. By Value9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast9.3.2.2.1. By Chemical Type9.3.2.2.2. By Base Material9.3.2.2.3. By End-use Industry9.3.3. Canada Surface Treatment Market Outlook9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast9.3.3.1.1. By Value9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast9.3.3.2.1. By Chemical Type9.3.3.2.2. By Base Material9.3.3.2.3. By End-use Industry 10. South America Surface Treatment Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast10.1.1. By Value10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.2.1. By Chemical Type10.2.2. By Base Material10.2.3. By End-use Industry10.2.4. By Country10.3. South America: Country Analysis10.3.1. Brazil Surface Treatment Market Outlook10.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast10.3.1.1.1. By Value10.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast10.3.1.2.1. By Chemical Type10.3.1.2.2. By Base Material10.3.1.2.3. By End-use Industry10.3.2. Argentina Surface Treatment Market Outlook10.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast10.3.2.1.1. By Value10.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast10.3.2.2.1. By Chemical Type10.3.2.2.2. By Base Material10.3.2.2.3. By End-use Industry10.3.3. Colombia Surface Treatment Market Outlook10.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast10.3.3.1.1. By Value10.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast10.3.3.2.1. By Chemical Type10.3.3.2.2. By Base Material10.3.3.2.3. By End-use Industry 11. Middle East and Africa Surface Treatment Market Outlook11.1. Market Size & Forecast11.1.1. By Value11.2. Market Share & Forecast11.2.1. By Chemical Type11.2.2. By Base Material11.2.3. By End-use Industry11.2.4. By Country11.3. MEA: Country Analysis11.3.1. South Africa Surface Treatment Market Outlook11.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast11.3.1.1.1. By Value11.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast11.3.1.2.1. By Chemical Type11.3.1.2.2. By Base Material11.3.1.2.3. By End-use Industry11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Surface Treatment Market Outlook11.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast11.3.2.1.1. By Value11.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast11.3.2.2.1. By Chemical Type11.3.2.2.2. By Base Material11.3.2.2.3. By End-use Industry11.3.3. UAE Surface Treatment Market Outlook11.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast11.3.3.1.1. By Value11.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast11.3.3.2.1. By Chemical Type11.3.3.2.2. By Base Material11.3.3.2.3. By End-use Industry 12. Market Dynamics12.1. Drivers12.2. Challenges 13. Market Trends & Developments 14. Competitive Landscape14.1. Competition Outlook14.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)14.2.1. Platform Specialty Products Corporation14.2.2. NOF Corporation14.2.3. Atotech Deutschland GmbH14.2.4. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA14.2.5. Chemetall, Inc.14.2.6. Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd.14.2.7. PPG Industries, Inc.14.2.8. Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.14.2.9. DOW Chemcials 14.2.10. Elementis 14.2.11. Metal Finishing Technologies LLC 14.2.12. Quaker Chemical Corporation 14.2.13. Raschig GmbH 14.2.14. Wuhan Jadechem International Trade Co. Ltd 14.2.15. Aalberts Surface Treatment GmbH 15. Strategic Recommendations 16. About the Author & DisclaimerFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nd2wim

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-surface-treatment-market-2019-to-2025---by-chemical-type-base-material-end-use-industry-region-forecast--opportunities-301114771.html

SOURCE Research and Markets