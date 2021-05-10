Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market To Reach $4.6 Billion By 2027

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 16; Released: January 2021 Executive Engagements: 5610 Companies: 83- Players covered include ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG; CyberOptics Corporation; Electro Scientific Industries, Inc.; Fuji Corporation; Glenbrook Technologies, Inc.; Heller Industries, Inc.; Illinois Tool Works, Inc.; Juki Corporation; Koh Young Technology, Inc.; Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd.; Mycronic AB; Naprotek, Inc.; Nikon Metrology NV; Nordson DAGE; Omron Corporation; Orbotech, Ltd.; Panasonic Corporation; Saki Corporation; Teradyne, Inc.; Universal Instruments Corporation; Viscom AG; Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.; YXLON International GmbH and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Equipment Type (High-Speed Placement Equipment, Medium-Speed Placement Equipment, Low-Speed Placement Equipment, Automatic Screen Print Equipment, Semiautomatic Screen Print Equipment, Optical Inspection Equipment, X-Ray Inspection Equipment, Other Equipment Types); Application (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical, Industrial, Other Applications) Geographies: World; USA; Japan; China; Europe; Asia-Pacific; South Korea; Taiwan; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Rest of World. Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT- Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market to Reach US$4.5 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment estimated at US$3.0 billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a size of US$4.5 billion by 2027, displaying at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. High-Speed Placement Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR to reach a market size of approximately US$2.0 billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium-Speed Placement Equipment segment is projected to spiral at 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at US$302.3 Million, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGRSurface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30.2.3 million in the year 2020. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan, China and Europe, each forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.9%, 7.2% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Low-Speed Placement Equipment Segment to Record 4.8% CAGRIn the global Low-Speed Placement Equipment Segment, USA, Japan, China, and Asia-Pacific will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$326.5 million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$457.1 million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets and is forecast to reach US$307.9 million by the year 2027. More MarketGlass™ PlatformOur MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today's busy business executive's intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world's only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

