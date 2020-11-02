Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861849/?utm_source=PRN Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems estimated at US$44.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$81.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the period 2020-2027. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR The Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 118-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

SMES: A Promising Energy Storage Technology Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in the Global SMES Systems Market How Significant is SMES for Power Utilities? Effect of Energy Storage System Integration in Power Grid at Different Levels Focus on Green Energy Storage Bodes Well for SMES Systems Development of Superconducting Materials: Essential for Market's Progress R&D Efforts Focused on Addressing Cost Issues & Storage Capacity in SMES Systems Rapid Charging & Discharging and Minimal Energy Losses: Major Advantages Growing Need to Develop SMES Systems with Larger Power Storage Capacities Growing Deployment of Smart Grids - An Opportunity for SMES Systems Market High Cost: A Major Obstacle to Adoption in Large-Scale Applications Challenges Faced in Deployment of SMES Systems Competitive Landscape Global Competitor Market Shares Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS ABB, Inc. ( USA) American Superconductor Corporation ( USA) ASG Superconductors SpA ( Italy) Columbus Superconductors SpA ( Italy) Babcock Noell GmbH ( Germany) Beijing Innopower Superconductor Cable Co., Ltd ( China) Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies ( USA) Fujikura Ltd. ( Japan) Hyper Tech Research, Inc. ( USA) Luvata U.K. Ltd (UK) Nexans SA ( France) Southwire Company, LLC ( USA) Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd ( Japan) Superconductor Technologies, Inc. ( USA) SuperPower, Inc. ( USA) SuNam Co., Ltd. ( South Korea) 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Focus on Sustainable Power Sourcing Enhances Significance of Energy Storage Why Energy Storage Can Be a Game Changer for Renewable Energy? Focus on Energy Efficiency to Drive Prospects for Energy Storage Rising Renewable Energy Consumption to Drive Energy Storage Market Assessing the Significance of Storage Technologies in Distributed Generation The Business Case for Installing Energy Storage Systems in DERs Microgrids - Driving Energy Storage in the Future New Projects & Government Mandates to Stimulate Energy Storage Market Incentives & Standards: Key to Promoting Energy Storage Technologies 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 4: United States Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market in the United States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 CANADA Table 6: Canadian Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 7: Canadian Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019 JAPAN Table 8: Japanese Market for Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 9: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 CHINA Table 10: Chinese Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 11: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2012-2019 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 12: European Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 13: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 14: European Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 15: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market in France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 16: French Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019 GERMANY Table 17: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 18: German Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 ITALY Table 19: Italian Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019 UNITED KINGDOM Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 22: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 SPAIN Table 23: Spanish Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 24: Spanish Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019 RUSSIA Table 25: Russian Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market in Russia: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 REST OF EUROPE Table 27: Rest of Europe Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 28: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 29: Asia-Pacific Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 30: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 31: Asia-Pacific Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 32: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 33: Australian Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 INDIA Table 34: Indian Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Indian Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019 SOUTH KOREA Table 36: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 37: South Korean Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 39: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 LATIN AMERICA Table 40: Latin American Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 41: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: Latin American Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 43: Argentinean Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 44: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 BRAZIL Table 45: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 46: Brazilian Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019 MEXICO Table 47: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 48: Mexican Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 49: Rest of Latin America Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market in Rest of Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 MIDDLE EAST Table 51: The Middle East Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 52: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 53: The Middle East Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 54: Iranian Market for Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 55: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 ISRAEL Table 56: Israeli Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 57: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market in Israel in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 SAUDI ARABIA Table 58: Saudi Arabian Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 60: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 61: United Arab Emirates Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 62: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 63: Rest of Middle East Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 AFRICA Table 64: African Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market in Africa: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 IV. 