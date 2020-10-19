Global Superalloy Honeycomb Materials Market (2020 To 2027) - By Material Type And Application

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Superalloy Honeycomb Materials Market by Material Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Superalloy Honeycomb Materials Market by Material Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global superalloy honeycomb materials market size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to generate $2.4 billion by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Honeycomb sandwich is a structure with three layers, in which a low-density core is inserted between two relatively thin layers for enhancing its mechanical properties and reducing its weight. High strength, stiffness, corrosive resistance, and minimum raw material requirement in manufacturing are some of the characteristics of high temperature honeycomb structures.

The key factors driving the growth of the honeycomb sandwich material market include increase in production of various aircrafts and growth in the space industry across the world. Honeycomb sandwich materials are widely used in the aircraft and space industries, as they provide remarkable mechanical properties and are lightweight, thus conserving fuel and reducing the weight of the vehicle. However, capital-intensive nature of market characterized by the high cost of production and raw materials is expected to hamper the growth of the honeycomb sandwich material market. Meanwhile, 3D printing of honeycomb panels is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the honeycomb material manufacturers.

The global superalloys honeycomb material market is segmented on the basis of material type, end-use industry, and region. Depending on material type, the segment is divided into nickel, stainless-steel, and others.

By end-use industry, the market is further bifurcated into aerospace & defense, automotive, power, and others. Region wise, the superalloys honeycomb material market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

The key players operating in the superalloys honeycomb material industry include Oerlikon Metco, Haynes International, Rotec, Hamilton Precision Metals (Ametek), Hi Tech Honeycomb, Quality Honeycomb, Allegheny Technologies, Inc., Chromalloy Gas Turbine, LLC, Forged Solutions Group, Indy Honeycomb, Ander Beijing, and Howmet Aerospace, Inc. The key players have adopted strategies such as partnership and business expansion to sustain the intense competition in the market. Key Benefits

The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the superalloy honeycomb materials market from 2019 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict superalloy honeycomb materials market growth are provided.

The superalloy honeycomb materials market forecast and estimations are based on factors impacting market growth, in terms of value.

Profiles of leading players operating in the superalloy honeycomb materials market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable superalloy honeycomb materials market share.

The superalloy honeycomb materials market size are provided in terms of revenue

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the forecast along with the current and future superalloy honeycomb materials market trends

Key Players

Oerlikon Metco

Haynes International

JSC Rotec

Hamilton Precision Metals (Ametek)

Hi Tech Honeycomb

Quality Honeycomb

Allegheny Technologies, Inc.

Chromalloy Gas Turbine, LLC

Forged Solutions Group

Indy Honeycomb

Ander Beijing

Howmet Aerospace, Inc

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research Methodology1.4.1. Primary Research1.4.2. Secondary Research1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Key Findings of the Study2.2. CXO Perspective Chapter 3. Market Landscape3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets3.2.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.3. Value Chain Analysis3.4. Patent Analysis3.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Driver3.5.1.1. Increase in Demand from the Aerospace & Defense Industry3.5.1.2. Surge in Application in the Automotive Sector3.5.2. Restraint3.5.2.1. Capital Intensive Nature of the Market3.5.3. Opportunity3.5.3.1. Development in 3D Printing Technologies3.6. Impact of Covid 19 on the Superalloys Honeycomb Material Market3.6.1. Supply-Demand Imbalance3.6.2. Price Fluctuation3.6.3. Geopolitical Barriers3.6.4. Affected Trade Affairs Chapter 4. Superalloys Honeycomb Material Market, by Material Type4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast4.2. Nickel4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country4.3. Stainless-Steel4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country4.4. Others4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country Chapter 5. Superalloys Honeycomb Material Market, by End-Use Industry5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast5.2. Aerospace & Defense5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country5.3. Automotive5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country5.4. Power5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country5.5. Others5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country Chapter 6. Superalloys Honeycomb Material Market, by Region6.1. Overview6.2. North America6.3. Europe6.4. Asia-Pacific6.5. LAMEA Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape7.1. Introduction7.2. Market Player Positioning, 20197.3. Top Winning Strategies7.3.1. Top Winning Strategies, by Year7.3.2. Top Winning Strategies, by Development7.3.3. Top Winning Strategies, by Company7.4. Product Mapping of Top Player7.5. Competitive Heatmap7.6. Key Developments7.6.1. Agreement7.6.2. Business Expansions7.6.3. Joint Venture7.6.4. Partnership7.6.5. New Product Launch Chapter 8. Company Profiles8.1. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated8.1.1. Company Overview8.1.2. Company Snapshot8.1.3. Operating Business Segments8.1.4. Product Portfolio8.1.5. Business Performance8.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.2. Beijing Ander Technologies8.2.1. Company Overview8.2.2. Company Snapshot8.2.3. Product Portfolio8.2.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.3. Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC8.3.1. Company Overview8.3.2. Company Snapshot8.3.3. Product Portfolio8.4. Forged Solutions Group (Firth Rixson)8.4.1. Company Overview8.4.2. Company Snapshot8.4.3. Product Portfolio8.5. Hamilton Precision Metals8.5.1. Company Overview8.5.2. Company Snapshot8.5.3. Product Portfolio8.6. Haynes International, Inc.8.6.1. Company Overview8.6.2. Company Snapshot8.6.3. Operating Business Segment8.6.4. Product Portfolio8.6.5. Business Performance8.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.7. Hi Tech Honeycomb Inc.8.7.1. Company Overview8.7.2. Company Snapshot8.7.3. Product Portfolio8.8. Howmet Aerospace, Inc.8.8.1. Company Overview8.8.2. Company Snapshot8.8.3. Operating Business Segment8.8.4. Product Portfolio8.8.5. Business Performance8.8.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.9. Indy Honeycomb8.9.1. Company Overview8.9.2. Company Snapshot8.9.3. Product Portfolio8.9.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.10. Oerlikon Metco Switzerland8.10.1. Company Overview8.10.2. Company Snapshot8.10.3. Product Portfolio8.11. Quality Honeycomb8.11.1. Company Overview8.11.2. Company Snapshot8.11.3. Product Portfolio8.12. Jsc Rotec8.12.1. Company Overview8.12.2. Company Snapshot8.12.3. Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/phjk12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-superalloy-honeycomb-materials-market-2020-to-2027---by-material-type-and-application-301154828.html

SOURCE Research and Markets