Global Super-resolution Microscopes Market Report 2021-2025: Opportunities In Corporate Funding For Microscopy & Increasing Focus On Nanotechnology

DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Super-resolution Microscopes Market (2020-2025) by Technology, Application, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Super-resolution Microscopes Market is estimated to be USD 2.9 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.5 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%. Market Dynamics

Key factors, such as technological advancements, the rise in research activities in neurology and cell biology, the rising applications in the life science industry, increasing focus on nanotechnology and developing government support will help in boosting the growth of the market. Corporate funding for microscopy and increasing focus on nanotechnology are the opportunities of super resolution microscope market.Reduction in the production and stock due to covid-19 pandemic is a major challenge to the growth of this market. Recent Developments

JEOL Ltd. announces the release of a new cold field emission cryo-electron microscope (cryo-EM), the CRYO ARMT 300 II (JEM-3300), to be released in January 2021 . This new cryo-EM has been developed based on the concept of "Quick and easy to operate and get high-contrast and high-resolution images" - 22nd January 2021

JEOL Ltd. has acquired Integrated Dynamic Electron Solutions, Inc. an entrepreneurial venture specialized in technologies related to transmission electron microscopy - 17th January 2020

Nikon Instruments Inc., innovator of advanced microscope systems has announced the release of the ECLIPSE Ei educational microscope, designed for intuitive operation and an improved learning experience - 17th November 2020

Some of the companies covered in this report are JEOL Ltd., Olympus Inc., Nikon Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Applied Precision (GE Healthcare), Hitachi High Tech Corporation, GE LifeSciences, Bruker Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, FEI Company, and Active Motif. Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments and growth in market share.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Super-resolution Microscopes Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size.

The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.1.1 Technological advancements4.2.1.2 Developing government support 4.2.1.3 The rise in research activities in neurology and cell biology 4.2.1.4 The rising applications in the life science industry 4.2.1.5 Increasing focus on nanotechnology4.2.2 Restraints4.2.2.1 High Costs of Advanced Microscopes4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.3.1 Corporate funding for microscopy 4.2.3.2 Increasing focus on nanotechnology 4.2.4 Challenges4.2.4.1 Reduction in the production and stock due to covid-19 pandemic4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Super-resolution Microscopes Market, By Technology6.1 Introduction6.2 Stimulated Emission Depletion (STED) Microscopy6.3 Structured-Illumination Microscopy (SIM) 6.4 Stochastic Optical Reconstruction Microscopy (STORM) 6.5 Fluorescence Photoactivation Localization Microscopy (FPALM) 6.6 Photoactivated Localization Microscopy (PALM) 7 Global Super-resolution Microscopes Market, By Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Nanotechnology 7.3 Life Science 7.4 Material Science 7.5 Semi-conductors 8 Global Super-resolution Microscopes Market, By End-User8.1 Introduction8.2 Academic Institutions 8.3 Industries 8.4 Others 9 Global Super-resolution Microscopes Market, By Geography 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant10.2 Market Share Analysis10.3 Competitive Scenario10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements10.3.4 Investments & funding 11 Company Profiles

