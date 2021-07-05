Global Sun Care Products Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sun Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sun care products market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Sun care products are used on the skin for protection against harmful ultraviolet (UVA and UVB) rays. They counter the damaging effects of continuous sun exposure such as early signs of aging, tanning, sunburn, wrinkles, fine lines and pigmentation. These products are made by using ingredients, such as benzophenone and avobenzone, that create a barrier and prevent the UV rays from harming the skin. The efficiency of a sun care product depends upon its Sun Protection Factor (SPF), a scientific measure that correlates to how long the user can stay in the sun without sustaining any serious damage to the skin.The frequent occurrence of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer caused by exposure to UV radiations is the key factor driving the market. In addition to this, various sun care products also incorporate elements which cater to other related skin care issues such as the signs of aging. An indomitable urge to retain youthfulness among the masses has inclined them toward products which boast of an overall replenishment of the skin cells by providing anti-aging as well as sun protection solutions. Moreover, the incorporation of organic and natural ingredients in these products is increasing as these ingredients are eco-friendly and have no side-effects.

Also, the launch of value-added products with benefits such as diversified fragrances, rapid-drying effects, and glitter and matte-finish is also attracting consumers. Other factors contributing to the market growth include easy accessibility and wide distribution through online retailers and multi-brand stores, rising disposable income and awareness about the benefits of these products, along with aggressive promotional activities by several leading manufacturers. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global sun care products market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Johnson & Johnson, L'Oreal, Revlon, Unilever, Shiseido, Estee Lauder, Beiersdorf, Avon Products, Clarins Group, Proctor & Gamble, Coty, Lotus Herbals, Amway, Edgewell Personal Care, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global sun care products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global sun care products industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global sun care products industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the gender?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global sun care products industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global sun care products industry?

What is the structure of the global sun care products industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global sun care products industry?

What are the profit margins in the sun care products industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Sun Care Products Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product Type5.5 Market Breakup by Product Form5.6 Market Breakup by Gender5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel5.8 Market Breakup by Region5.9 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Sun Protection Products6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 After-Sun Products6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Self-Tanning Products6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Product Form7.1 Cream7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Gel7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Lotion7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Wipes7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Spray7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Others7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Gender8.1 Female8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Male8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Unisex8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Specialty Retailers9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Pharmacies and Drug Stores9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Online Stores9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Others9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Europe10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Asia Pacific10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Middle East and Africa10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Latin America10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Price Analysis14.1 Key Price Indicators14.2 Price Structure14.3 Margin Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Johnson & Johnson15.3.2 L'Oreal15.3.3 Revlon15.3.4 Unilever15.3.5 Shiseido15.3.6 Estee Lauder15.3.7 Beiersdorf15.3.8 Avon Products15.3.9 Clarins Group 15.3.10 Proctor & Gamble 15.3.11 Coty 15.3.12 Lotus Herbals 15.3.13 Amway 15.3.14 Edgewell Personal Care

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tgelht

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sun-care-products-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301325498.html

SOURCE Research and Markets