Global Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Report 2021: Market To Reach 8.6 Billion SIM Cards By 2027
Global Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market to Reach 8.6 Number of SIM Cards in Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) estimated at 7.1 Number of SIM Cards in Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 8.6 Number of SIM Cards in Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027. The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.9 Number of SIM Cards in Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGRThe Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.9 Number of SIM Cards in Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 1.7 Number of SIM Cards in Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- SIM Cards - Market Review and Outlook
- Emerging Markets Drive Growth in Subscriber Base
- Low Mobile Penetration in Least Developed Countries Present Untapped Potential
- Proliferation of Mobile Phone Users - A Major Growth Driver
- Growing Smartphone Penetration Buoys Market Opportunities
- Opportunity Indicators
- Recent Market Activity
- SIM Volume Growth Decouples From Mobile Shipments
- Ranking of Factors Impacting SIM Card Sales
- SIM Cards - Traversing the Technology Graph
- Competition Triggers SIM Upgradations
- The Market for SIM Cards - An Outlook
- Opportunities Galore for Embedded-SIM with RSP
- e-SIM - The transition of SIMs to Digital Technology
- Outlook
- Huge Opportunities for Embedded-SIMs
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Embedded SIMs in Smartphones: The Next Big Leap in Mobile Technology
- Embedded SIM cards - A New SIM for Connected Consumers
- Multi-SIM Ownership - Market Variations
- Continued Migration to 4G Spur LTE SIM Card Sales
- Proliferation of Smart Mobile Computing Devices Spurs Growth
- Migration to 3G & 4G Networks to Spur Sales of UICC & USIM Cards
- Connected Devices of the Future to Go SIM-less
- In-Built SIM in Apple Watch - the Pros and Cons
- Embedded-SIM or Virtual-SIM - Which One Would Remain Eventually
- Triple SIM Card Rules the Roost
- Penetration of Ultra Low Cost Phones Rakes in Demand for Low Capacity SIM Cards
- Growth in NFC SIM Cards Market Cools Down
- SIM Card Commoditization Takes Hold in Developing Countries
- SIM Card Registration: A Pressing Need
- SIM Migration Packs Help Upgrade to Higher Capacity SIM Cards
- Reprogrammable SIMs: A New Proposition
- Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Rapid Growth in Urban Households
- Rising Living Standards
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
