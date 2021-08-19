Global Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market Report 2021: Market To Reach 8.6 Billion SIM Cards By 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Market to Reach 8.6 Number of SIM Cards in Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) estimated at 7.1 Number of SIM Cards in Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 8.6 Number of SIM Cards in Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027. The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.9 Number of SIM Cards in Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGRThe Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.9 Number of SIM Cards in Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 1.7 Number of SIM Cards in Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

SIM Cards - Market Review and Outlook

Emerging Markets Drive Growth in Subscriber Base

Low Mobile Penetration in Least Developed Countries Present Untapped Potential

Proliferation of Mobile Phone Users - A Major Growth Driver

Growing Smartphone Penetration Buoys Market Opportunities

Opportunity Indicators

Recent Market Activity

SIM Volume Growth Decouples From Mobile Shipments

Ranking of Factors Impacting SIM Card Sales

SIM Cards - Traversing the Technology Graph

Competition Triggers SIM Upgradations

The Market for SIM Cards - An Outlook

Opportunities Galore for Embedded-SIM with RSP

e-SIM - The transition of SIMs to Digital Technology

Outlook

Huge Opportunities for Embedded-SIMs

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 39 Featured)

Bartronics India Limited ( India )

) Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Etisalat Services Holding (UAE)

Gemalto NV ( Netherlands )

) Giesecke + Devrient ( Germany )

) Hansol Secure Co. Ltd. ( South Korea )

) IDEMIA ( France )

) KONA I ( South Korea )

) Watchdata Technologies Pte Ltd. ( Singapore )

) Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co., Ltd. ( China )

) XH Smart Tech ( China ) Co., Ltd. ( China )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Embedded SIMs in Smartphones: The Next Big Leap in Mobile Technology

Embedded SIM cards - A New SIM for Connected Consumers

Multi-SIM Ownership - Market Variations

Continued Migration to 4G Spur LTE SIM Card Sales

Proliferation of Smart Mobile Computing Devices Spurs Growth

Migration to 3G & 4G Networks to Spur Sales of UICC & USIM Cards

Connected Devices of the Future to Go SIM-less

In-Built SIM in Apple Watch - the Pros and Cons

Embedded-SIM or Virtual-SIM - Which One Would Remain Eventually

Triple SIM Card Rules the Roost

Penetration of Ultra Low Cost Phones Rakes in Demand for Low Capacity SIM Cards

Growth in NFC SIM Cards Market Cools Down

SIM Card Commoditization Takes Hold in Developing Countries

SIM Card Registration: A Pressing Need

SIM Migration Packs Help Upgrade to Higher Capacity SIM Cards

Reprogrammable SIMs: A New Proposition

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

Rising Living Standards

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World Historic Review for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of SIM Cards in Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR World 15-Year Perspective for Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 39

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f8au5q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-subscriber-identity-module-sim-market-report-2021-market-to-reach-8-6-billion-sim-cards-by-2027--301359094.html

SOURCE Research and Markets