Global Subscriber Data Management Market Report 2021-2026 - Third-party SDM (OTT And Managed Services Providers) Infrastructure Will Exceed $1.3 Billion

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Subscriber Data Management Market by Service Provider Type (Carriers and OTT Service Providers), Network Type (LTE and 5G), Model (Premise and Cloud) and Region 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an assessment of the Subscriber Data Management (SDM) market, including business models, value chain analysis, carrier and vendor strategies, and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2021 to 2026.

The report includes analysis by service provider type (carriers and OTT service providers), network type (LTE and 5G), operational model (premise and cloud-based), and by geographic region of the world.

Subscriber data is a crucial commodity for network carriers worldwide, as it can be leveraged to provide customized services and optimize applications to the market based upon subscriber preferences. This creates opportunities for new and highly focused applications and services. Optimally leveraging subscriber data also facilitates revenue expansion as well as improved customer loyalty and profitability.

However, access to subscriber data is often a challenge for network operators. This is due largely to subscriber data being stored in a non-unified, distributed architecture that consists of a variety of different network elements and services. This legacy subscriber data architecture approach is often vendor-specific, which makes it costly to establish and maintain a consolidated view of the operational data.

Subscriber Data Management (SDM) systems provide solutions to these problems by unifying subscriber data into a central repository. With this repository, SDM solutions unify cross-domain subscriber data, including identity, location, presence, authentication, services, and access preferences. These data elements may feed multiple applications through an API interface.

An important aspect of SDM is the 3GPP defined Unified Data Repository (UDR) function, which is central to storage and retrieval of data in 5G networks. UDR is also central to the 5G Service Based Architecture (SBA) approach, including application, subscription, authentication, service authorization, policy data, session binding, and application state information.

We estimate that carriers can save over 50 % in OpEx (associated with customer provisioning, administration, and application/service OSS/BSS) with next-generation SDM as compared to legacy non-UDR mechanisms for managing subscriber data. In addition to OpEx savings, SDM solutions allow carriers to reduce churn rates by enabling carriers to personalize services, improve marketing campaigns, and improve overall revenue and customer retention by gaining rich customer insights.

Furthermore, SDM also allows carriers to establish themselves as brokers of subscriber identity through SDM APIs. Driven by internal utilization within carrier services and identity brokering, SDM APIs are anticipated to become a critical asset for 5G SBA-based services realization and operation.

As network operators continue to invest in network modernization and migrate networks towards 5G, vendors from both telecommunications and IT-centric database backgrounds are competing to gain SDM market share. As part of the 5G network build-out, global carriers are committed to continuing the migration toward a unified data environment that began with LTE networks. As a consequence, we expect SDM vendor revenues to reach $10.29B by 2026. North America is poised to benefit the most from this trend, becoming a $4.7B market by 2026.

Driven by 5G infrastructure investment, the Global SDM market will reach $10.29B by 2026

by 2026 North America is poised to benefit the most from this trend, becoming a $34.7B market by 2026

is poised to benefit the most from this trend, becoming a market by 2026 Global cloud-based 5G Unified Data Management (UDM) will become a $421M market by 2026

market by 2026 Global 5G and LTE SDM will be $4.63B at 17.4% CAGR and $1.95B at 60.8% CAGR respectively by 2026

at 17.4% CAGR and at 60.8% CAGR respectively by 2026 The global market for third-party SDM (OTT and managed services providers) infrastructure will exceed $1.3B by 2026

by 2026 Centralized data management supported by cloud-based storage and retrieval will enable operational savings of over 50%

Identify the highest return on investment 5G apps and services

Understand the importance of 5G core for ultra-low latency applications

Identify opportunities for networks operators to support private wireless networks

Understand the challenges of implementing 5GNR for ultra-high-speed applications

Understand the role and importance of edge computing in 5G business applications and services

Recognize the need to focus on most in-demand 5G apps for consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government sectors

2.0 Subscriber Data Management Technology2.1 Evolution Towards Next Generation SDM2.1.1 What is SDM2.1.2 Subscriber Data Management Network Elements2.1.3 Legacy Subscriber Data Management Solutions2.1.4 Converged Data in LTE and 5G Networks2.1.5 Subscriber Data Management Standardization2.2 Key Subscriber Data Management Solution Elements2.2.1 SDM Enabling Technologies2.2.2 Data Collection Engines2.2.3 Identity Management Function2.2.4 Subscriber Data Management Function2.2.5 Subscriber Data Federation2.3 Subscriber Data Management Deployment Scenarios2.3.1 Centralized SDM Deployment Model2.3.2 Federated or Virtualized SDM Deployment Model2.3.3 Converged SDM Deployment Model

3.0 Subscriber Data Management Market Business Case3.1 Subscriber Data Management Market Drivers3.1.1 Capital Expenditure and Operational Expense Reduction3.1.2 Subscriber Royalty and Churn Reduction3.1.3 Elevating Customer Experience and Service Delivery3.1.4 Service Personalization and Development of Unique Services3.1.5 Providing a Foundation for Business Intelligence Applications3.1.6 Identity Brokering: Competing with Web Providers3.1.7 Network Densification and Heterogenous Networks3.1.8 Private Wireless Networks3.2 Subscriber Data Management Market Barriers3.2.1 Privacy Constraints and Regulation3.2.2 Investment Support3.2.3 Integration Complexities3.3 Subscriber Data Management Value Chain3.4 Subscriber Data Management Industry Roadmap3.4.1 Unification of ID Management Services3.4.2 Commercialization of SDM APIs3.4.3 Convergence with MDM3.5 Subscriber Data Management Trends3.5.1 Data Convergence: Users, Applications, and Policies3.5.2 Open Architectures: Platforms and APIs3.5.3 Intelligent Data Management and Information Services

4.0 Carrier SDM Deployment Case Studies4.1 Bell Mobility Canada4.2 Bharti Airtel4.3 China Mobile4.4 Cell C South Africa4.5 Hutchison (H3G)4.6 Movistar Argentina4.7 Mobily Saudi Arabia4.8 Orascom Telecom Algeria4.9 Sprint4.10 Safaricom Kenya4.11 Telenor Pakistan4.12 TIM Brasil4.13 TeliaSonera4.14 Tele2 Sweden4.15 Verizon Wireless

5.0 Global SDM Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 20265.1 Global Subscriber Data Management Market 2021 - 20265.2 Subscriber Data Management by Carriers and Third-Parties 2021 - 2026

6.0 Carrier SDM Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 20266.1 Premise-based vs. Cloud-based Carrier SDM 2021 - 20266.2 Carrier SDM Deployment by Options 2021 - 20266.3 Carrier SDM by Solutions 2021 - 20266.4 Premise based LTE SDM vs. 5G SDM 2021 - 20266.5 Cloud-based LTE SDM vs. 5G SDM 2021 - 20266.6 5G UDM vs. 5G CUDM 2021 - 20266.7 5G Stateful UDM and Stateless UDM 2021 - 20266.8 Carrier SDM Market by Region 2021 - 2026

7.0 SDM Market by Third-Party Service Provider 2021 - 20267.1 Premise-based vs. Cloud-based Third-Party SDM 2021 - 20267.2 Third-Party SDM Deployment by Options 2021 - 20267.3 Third-Party SDM by Solutions 2021 - 20267.4 Third-Party SDM by Cloud Data Management 2021 - 20267.5 Managed Service Provider SDM vs. OTT Service Provider Third-Party SDM 2021 - 20267.6 Third-Party SDM Market by Region 2021 - 2026

