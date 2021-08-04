Global Student Information Systems Market To Reach $19.2 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Student Information Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 5; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 1068 Companies: 93 - Players covered include Arth Infosoft; Beehively; Campus Management Corp.; ComSpec International; NTC Eduware LLC; Ellucian Company L.P; Focus School Software; Foradian Technologies; Illuminate Education; Jenzabar Inc.; Oracle Corporation; PowerSchool; Skyward, Inc.; Tribal Group; Unit4; Workday Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Component (Solutions, Services); Application (Admission & Recruitment, Student Management, Financial Management, Other Applications); End-Use (Higher Education, K-12) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Student Information Systems Market to Reach $19.2 Billion by 2026Student Information Systems (SIS) are sophisticated web-based information management software solutions that help educational establishments in achieving a highly structured and conducive information exchange environment to integrate administration and manage student data. The increasing adoption of these solutions is attributed to growing focus of educational institutions to improve education quality and ensure efficient communication among authorities, faculties and students. These systems are gaining from rising proliferation of mobile devices and the Internet, penetration of e-learning and popularity of over-the-top media services. The market growth is also bolstered by emergence of the Internet of Things, edge computing and 5G telecommunication. Advanced student information systems focus on analytics, mobile applications, behavior tracking and cloud accessibility. The explosion of connected mobile devices is facilitating addition of numerous mobile apps for increasing convenience for students and their parents. In addition, ongoing trends like migration to cloud and mobile accessibility are fostering integration of artificial intelligence to these applications.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Student Information Systems estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.2% CAGR to reach US$15 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 19% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.4% share of the global Student Information Systems market. Market growth is led by the solution segment due to robust adoption of student information system software solutions along with factors like easy deployment & maintenance and flexible pricing options. The services segment is witnessing robust growth rate due to increasing focus of educational institutions on integration capabilities for optimization of administration processes.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2 Billion by 2026

The Student Information Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.37% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13% and 14% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America region holds a commanding position owing to rising awareness about these systems across higher educational institutions. The regional market is propelled by increasing penetration of emerging technologies including the Internet of Things, the cloud, big data, digital transformation and mobility. The region is also gaining from introduction of advanced solutions from leading players coupled with ongoing efforts to upgrade SIS solutions with sophisticated technologies. Europe represents the second-leading student information system market due to notable expansion of the educational tourism industry and increasing inflow of foreign students in countries including the UK, France and Germany. The Asia-Pacific region is benefitting from rising focus of educational institutions on digital solutions for pushing operating efficiency. Countries such as China, Indonesia, India and Malaysia are reporting high penetration of student information systems in K-12 Education for aiding school management and providing relevant information to students. More

