Global Stone Paper Market (2020 To 2028) - Featuring Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise, Kapstone And Sphera International Among Others

The global stone paper market size is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2028. Increasing concerns regarding extensive deforestation for wood procurement to synthesize wood pulp are expected to fuel the demand for alternatives such as stone paper over the forecast period.The pulp and paper manufacturers are investing heavily to produce alternatives to wood-based paper products and are laying focus on the identification of environment-friendly and biodegradable options which is expected to boost product demand. Increasing the demand for sustainable packaging offers profitable opportunities for the stone paper manufacturers and the market. The market for stone paper is also expected to be driven by the growing adoption of stone paper for packaging application and the replacement of conventional wood-based paper.The market is moderately competitive in nature owing to the consolidated presence of stone paper manufacturers across Asia Pacific and Europe. However, the market is highly influenced by trends in the production of limestone which is expected to emerge as an outline for the production of stone paper. Stone Paper Market Report Highlights

The paper packaging segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2028 in terms of revenue, owing to its sustainable nature and cost-effectiveness

The labeling paper application segment is expected to reach USD 213.2 million by 2028, owing to product cost-effectiveness and flexibility, coupled with high demand from the food and beverage sector

The market in North America is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.0% in terms of revenue over the forecast period, which can be attributed to increasing investment in research and development activities aiming at developing sustainable products with advanced features

is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.0% in terms of revenue over the forecast period, which can be attributed to increasing investment in research and development activities aiming at developing sustainable products with advanced features Key industry participants are focusing on the introduction of advanced, durable, tear-resistance, and waterproof solutions to conventional papers. For instance, TBM Co., Ltd. under its LIMEX brand produces high-performance masterbatch (HPM) and plastics products made from stone paper used to produce various stationery products and bag carriers

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope3.1. Market Lineage Outlook3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.2.1. Raw Material Trends3.3. Regulatory Framework3.4. Market Dynamics3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis3.4.3. Market Opportunity Analysis3.5. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Stone Paper Market3.5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers3.5.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers3.5.1.3. Threat of Substitution3.5.1.4. Threat of New Entrants3.5.1.5. Competitive Rivalry3.5.2. PESTLE Analysis3.5.2.1. Political Landscape3.5.2.2. Economic Landscape3.5.2.3. Social Landscape3.5.2.4. Technology Landscape3.5.2.5. Environmental Landscape3.5.2.6. Legal Landscape Chapter 4. Stone Paper Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Stone Paper Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 20284.2. Packaging Paper4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)4.3. Labeling Papers4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)4.4. Self-adhesive Papers4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)4.5. Others4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million) Chapter 5. Stone Paper Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape6.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market6.2. Competition Categorization6.3. Vendor Landscape6.4. Public Companies6.5. Company Market Position Analysis6.6. Competitive Dashboard Analysis6.7. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Chapter 7. Company Profiles7.1. The Stone Paper Company7.1.1. Company overview7.1.2. Financial performance7.1.3. Product benchmarking7.1.4. Strategic initiatives7.2. Guangzhou Myhome Wallpaper Co. Ltd.7.2.1. Company overview7.2.2. Financial performance7.2.3. Product benchmarking7.2.4. Strategic initiatives7.3. AM Packaging Company Limited7.3.1. Company overview7.3.2. Financial performance7.3.3. Product benchmarking7.3.4. Strategic initiatives7.4. Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise7.4.1. Company overview7.4.2. Financial performance7.4.3. Product benchmarking7.4.4. Strategic initiatives7.5. Kapstone7.5.1. Company overview7.5.2. Financial performance7.5.3. Product benchmarking7.5.4. Strategic initiatives7.6. Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co., Ltd.7.6.1. Company overview7.6.2. Financial performance7.6.3. Product benchmarking7.6.4. Strategic initiatives7.7. STP STONE PAPER GmbH7.7.1. Company overview7.7.2. Financial performance7.7.3. Product benchmarking7.7.4. Strategic initiatives7.8. Stone Paper7.8.1. Company overview7.8.2. Financial performance7.8.3. Product benchmarking7.8.4. Strategic initiatives7.9. TBM Co., Ltd7.9.1. Company overview7.9.2. Financial performance7.9.3. Product benchmarking7.9.4. Strategic initiatives7.10. Pishgaman Sanat Sabz Co.7.10.1. Company overview7.10.2. Financial performance7.10.3. Product benchmarking7.10.4. Strategic initiatives7.11. Sphera International7.11.1. Company overview7.11.2. Financial performance7.11.3. Product benchmarking7.11.4. Strategic initiatives7.12. Anydesignsrl7.12.1. Company overview7.12.2. Financial performance7.12.3. Product benchmarking7.12.4. Strategic initiativesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vuxxiy

