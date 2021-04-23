Global Stock Video Market To Witness $ 197 Million Growth During 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, And Market Forecasts | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The global stock video market size is expected to grow by USD 196.99 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

The benefits of using stock videos for visual content creation is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the high price of stock videos might challenge growth.

Global Stock Video Market: ApplicationBased on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the editorial segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the rising use of stock videos for editorial applications. The market growth in the editorial segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Global Stock Video Market: Geographic LandscapeAbout 55% of the market growth came from North America in 2019 and the region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Factors such as the strong presence of many vendors, the increasing number of investments, and the rising focus on new initiatives will be crucial in driving the stock video market in North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the stock video market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other geographies.

Stock Video Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in stock video market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the stock video market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the stock video market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stock video market, vendors

