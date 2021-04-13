Global Stock Images Industry (2020 To 2027) - Key Market Trends And Drivers

DUBLIN, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stock Images - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Stock Images estimated at US$4.1 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Editorial , one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Trillion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGRThe Stock Images market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Trillion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Trillion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Select Competitors (Total 10 Featured):

Adobe Inc.

Depositphotos Inc.

Dreamstime.com LLC

Envato Pty Ltd.

Getty Images Inc.

Inmagine Group

PIXTA Inc.

Pond5 Inc.

Shutterstock Inc.

Thomson Reuters Corp.

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 10

