Global Sterilization Technologies Market Outlook To 2026 - E-Beam And X-Ray Technologies Gaining Wider Acceptance For Sterilization

DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sterilization Technologies - A Global Market Overview 20" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sterilization Technologies - A Global Market Overview 20" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the global market for Sterilization Technologies is anticipated to record a robust growth during 2019-2021 period. As we pass through the Pandemic, hopefully, in 2021, a huge growth mainly expected from the medical equipment sterilization applications, we anticipate elective procedure volumes to begin to normalize as soon as hospitals get to the other side of COVID-19 peaks and can begin to address the pent-up demand for these procedures. In the long term, demand for Sterilization Technologies is projected to record a CAGR of 6.4% between 2019 and 2026 to reach US$13.7 billion by 2026. Research Findings & Coverage

Global Sterilization Technologies market is analyzed in this report with respect to key technologies and major applications

The study exclusively analyzes the market of each technology type and applications of sterilization by a major geographic region/country

UV-C Sterilization Effective for Killing COVID-19 on N95 Respirator Masks

New Plasma-Based Sterilization Technology for Re-usable Medical Devices

Need for Pure Cleansing of Surgical Devices Prior Sterilization

E-Beam and X-Ray Technologies Gaining Wider Acceptance for Sterilization

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 39

The industry guide includes the contact details for 114 companies

The report analyzes the market for the following key technologies of sterilization:

Filtration Sterilization

Heat Sterilization

Radiation Sterilization

Chemical Sterilization

Major applications of sterilization technologies analyzed in this study comprise the following:

Medical Devices

Pharmaceuticals

Life Sciences

Others (Food, Agriculture, Cosmetics, etc)

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global sterilization technologies' market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2026 with a special focus on y-o-y growth for 2019, 2020 and 2021

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE 1. INTRODUCTION 2. STERILIZATION APPLICATIONS MARKET - A SNAPSHOT 3. KEY MARKET TRENDS3.1 UV-C Sterilization Effective for Killing COVID-19 on N95 Respirator Masks3.2 New Plasma-Based Sterilization Technology for Re-usable Medical Devices3.3 Researchers Develop Self-Sterilizing Face Masks amid COVID-193.4 Need for Pure Cleansing of Surgical Devices Prior Sterilization3.5 A Pilot Program to Boost Innovation in Ethylene Oxide (EtO) Sterilization3.6 E-Beam and X-Ray Technologies Gaining Wider Acceptance for Sterilization 4. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

5. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW6.1 Global Sterilization Technologies Market Overview by Technology6.2 Global Sterilization Technologies Market Overview by Application PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW 7. NORTH AMERICA 8. EUROPE

9. ASIA-PACIFIC 10. REST OF WORLD PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY Part D: ANNEXURE Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Company ADM

Advanced Sterilization Products

Aexis Medical

Amazon Filters Ltd

Baumer Group

Belimed AG

Beta Star Life Science Equipment, Inc.

Britvic

BWX Technologies

Cantel Medical Corp.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

CFT Group

Chalmers Group of Companies

CHC

CISA Group

Cobalt-60 Production Technology

Consolidated Sterilizer Systems

Critical Process Filtration, Inc.

Crosstex

CSIRO

Fedegari Group

Filtrox AG

FLSmidth

Getinge AB

Gibraltar Laboratories

Graver Technologies, LLC

Gray* Star, Inc.

IBA Industrial, Inc.

Iotron Industries

ITW EAE

John Bean Technologies (JBT)

KEN HYGIENE SYSTEMS A/S

Key Surgical, Inc

KMS

Koch Separation Solutions

LYNX Product Group

Matachana Group

Medline Industries, Inc.

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

Microthermics, Inc.

MMM Group

Nelson Laboratories Fairfield

Nordion, Inc.

Noxilizer, Inc.

OPG

Ozone Safe Food Technologies, Inc.

Pall Corporation

PRIMUS Sterilizer

Proseal and Prime Equipment Group

SAF

Sakura Seiki Co Ltd.

SCS

Sofi Filtration

Sotera Healt

Spire Integrated Solutions

Steriflow SAS

Sterigenics International, Inc.

STERILE Technologies, Inc.

STERIS Corporation

Terragene SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tuttnauer USA Co., Ltd.

Co., Ltd. Uniquip

USZ

Vista Research Group

W3RES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ebn958

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sterilization-technologies-market-outlook-to-2026---e-beam-and-x-ray-technologies-gaining-wider-acceptance-for-sterilization-301243348.html

SOURCE Research and Markets