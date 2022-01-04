Global Sterilization Services Market (2021 To 2028) - Featuring Cosmed, Life Science Outsourcing And Midwest Sterilization Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sterilization Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Method, Service Type, Mode of Delivery, End User; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sterilization services market is projected to reach US$ 4,717.56 million by 2028 from 3,023.50 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 % from 2021 to 2028. The increasing prevalence of healthcare-associated infections and rising number of surgical procedures performed every year across the world are among the key factors boosting the market growth. However, stringent regulations regarding chemical emissions hinder the sterilization services market growth.Microbial sterilization is the process of killing all microorganisms and deactivating their growth in food, from surfaces, or in fluid, etc. Heat, chemical treatment, irradiation, high pressure, and filtration are among the major sterilization methods employed in different setups. Usually, third-party service providers offer contract-based sterilization services to hospitals, food & beverages and consumer goods industries, and pharmaceutical companies, among others.Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) affect huge populations across the world. Factors such as inadequate hygiene conditions, poor infrastructure, and insufficient equipment, and the lack of guidelines for cleaning and knowledge regarding infection control measures are major factors leading to elevations in the prevalence of HAIs. Hepatitis B and C, surgical site infections (SSIs), HIV infection, urinary and vascular catheter-associated infections, and ventilator-associated infections are among the common HAIs caused due to inadequate sterilization procedures. In addition to delaying patients' recovery or causing prolonged suffering, HAIs lead to extended hospital stays with high treatment costs, and resist the function of antimicrobials being administered.

According to the WHO, the annual estimated expenditure on HAIs is ~US$ 7.7 billion in Europe and US$ 6.5 billion in the US. Moreover, out of every 100 hospitalized patients, 7 in developed and 10 in developing countries are expected to acquire at least one HAI. In high-income countries, ICU-acquired infections affect ~30% of patients with at least one HAI. In low- and middle-income countries, the incidence of ICU-acquired infections is ~2-3 fold higher than high-income countries.As the COVID-19 pandemic started spreading ruthlessly worldwide, the healthcare facilities were overwhelmed by the large number of patients in 2020. Frequent sanitization of the surfaces and sterilization became a necessity to prevent the spread of infection. In addition, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published sterilization and disinfection guidelines for medical facilities along with the need to sterilize medical devices that enter sterile tissue or a patient's vascular system. However, before the COVID-19 crisis, concerns regarding ETO's emissions led to the shuttering of ETO production plants across the US. Amid the pandemic, several facilities got permission to reopen and meet sterilization needs. For instance, in March 2020, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) increased production safely and quickly at sterilization facilities in Covington and Madison to address the challenges introduced by the dramatic increased rise in need for sterile medical equipment.The sterilization services market, by end user, is segmented into medical device companies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinics, food and beverages, and other end users. The medical device companies segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2021, and the it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.European Union (EU), National Health Service (NHS), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and International Trade Administration (ITA) are among the major primary and secondary sources associated with this report. Reasons to buy

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Global Sterilization Services Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology

4. Sterilization Services Market- Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis4.3 Experts Opinion 5. Sterilization Services Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Healthcare Associated Infections5.1.2 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Worldwide5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Stringent Regulation Regarding Chemical Emission5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Growth in the Medical Device Industry5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Increasing Acquisitions in the Sterilization Services Market5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Sterilization Services Market- Global Analysis6.1 Global Sterilization Services Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis6.2 Global Sterilization Services Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Sterilization Services Market Analysis and forecasts to 2028 - Sterilization Method7.1 Overview7.2 Global Sterilization Services Market Share by Sterilization Method 2021 & 2028 (%)7.3 Ethylene Oxide (ETO) Sterilization7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Ethylene Oxide (ETO) Sterilization Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.4 Gamma Sterilization7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Gamma Sterilization Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.5 Electron Beam Radiation Sterilization7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Electron Beam Radiation Sterilization Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.6 Steam Sterilization7.6.1 Overview7.6.2 Steam Sterilization Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.7 Other Sterilization Methods7.7.1 Overview7.7.2 Other Sterilization Methods Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn) 8. Sterilization Services Market Analysis and Forecasts TO 2028 - Service Type8.1 Overview8.2 Global Sterilization Services Market Share by Service Type 2021 & 2028 (%)8.3 Contract Sterilization Services8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Contract Sterilization Services Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)8.4 Sterilization Validation Services8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Sterilization Validation Services Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn) 9. Sterilization Services Market Analysis and Forecasts TO 2028 - Mode of Delivery9.1 Overview9.2 Global Sterilization Services Market Share by Mode of Delivery 2021 & 2028 (%)9.3 Offsite Sterilization Services9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Offsite Sterilization Services Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)9.4 Onsite Sterilization Services9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Onsite Sterilization Services Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn) 10. Sterilization Services Market Analysis and Forecasts TO 2028 - End-User10.1 Overview10.2 Global Sterilization Services Market Share by End-User 2021 & 2028 (%)10.3 Medical Device Companies10.3.1 Overview10.3.2 Medical Device Companies Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)10.4 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies10.4.1 Overview10.4.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)10.5 Hospitals & Clinics10.5.1 Overview10.5.2 Hospitals & Clinics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)10.6 Food and Beverages10.6.1 Overview10.6.2 Food and Beverages Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)10.7 Others10.7.1 Overview10.7.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn) 11. Global Sterilization Services Market - Geographic Analysis 12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Sterilization Services Market12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 13. Sterilization Services Market-Industry Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)13.3 Organic Developments13.3.1 Overview13.4 Inorganic Developments13.4.1 Overview 14. Company Profiles14.1 BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG14.1.1 Key Facts14.1.2 Business Description14.1.3 Products and Services14.1.4 Financial Overview14.1.5 SWOT Analysis14.1.6 Key Developments14.2 Cosmed Group14.2.1 Key Facts14.2.2 Business Description14.2.3 Products and Services14.2.4 Financial Overview14.2.5 SWOT Analysis14.2.6 Key Developments14.3 E-BEAM Services Inc14.3.1 Key Facts14.3.2 Business Description14.3.3 Products and Services14.3.4 Financial Overview14.3.5 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Key Developments14.4 Life Science Outsourcing Inc.14.4.1 Key Facts14.4.2 Business Description14.4.3 Products and Services14.4.4 Financial Overview14.4.5 SWOT Analysis14.4.6 Key Developments14.5 MEDISTRI SA14.5.1 Key Facts14.5.2 Business Description14.5.3 Products and Services14.5.4 Financial Overview14.5.5 SWOT Analysis14.5.6 Key Developments14.6 Midwest Sterilization Corporation14.6.1 Key Facts14.6.2 Business Description14.6.3 Products and Services14.6.4 Financial Overview14.6.5 SWOT Analysis14.6.6 Key Developments14.7 Sotera Health Company14.7.1 Key Facts14.7.2 Business Description14.7.3 Products and Services14.7.4 Financial Overview14.7.5 SWOT Analysis14.7.6 Key Developments14.8 Microtrol Sterilisation Services Pvt Ltd.14.8.1 Key Facts14.8.2 Business Description14.8.3 Products and Services14.8.4 Financial Overview14.8.5 SWOT Analysis14.8.6 Key Developments14.9 STERIS plc.14.9.1 Key Facts14.9.2 Business Description14.9.3 Products and Services14.9.4 Financial Overview14.9.5 SWOT Analysis14.9.6 Key Developments14.10 Scapa14.10.1 Key Facts14.10.2 Business Description14.10.3 Products and Services14.10.4 Financial Overview14.10.5 SWOT Analysis14.10.6 Key Developments 15. 