Global Sterile Filtration Market 2020-2025 Featuring Merck, Danaher, Sartorius, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 3M And More

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sterile Filtration Market by Product (Cartridge, Capsule, Syringe), Application (Fill Finish Process, Bioburden Reduction), Membrane (Nylon, PTFE, PES, PVDF), Pore Size (0.2 Microns), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, F&B) - Global Forecast to 2025 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sterile filtration market size is projected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2025 from USD 5.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The growing demand for pure water in the end-user market, increasing adoption of single-use technologies, and rising focus on the development of large biopharmaceutical drugs driving the growth of the sterile filtration.

The cartridge filters segment accounted for the largest share of the global sterile filtration market in 2019.

Based on product, the sterile filtration market is segmented into cartridge filters, capsule filters, membranes, syringe filters, bottle-top & table-top filtration systems, and accessories. In 2019, the cartridge filters segment accounted for the largest share of the sterile filtration market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing use of different types of cartridge filters for larger processes requiring more filtration area and/or lower unit operating costs.

The polyethersulfone (PES) segment accounted for the largest share of the global sterile filtration market in 2019.

Based on membrane type, the sterile filtration market is segmented into polyethersulfone (PES), polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), nylon, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), mixed cellulose ester & cellulose acetate (MCE & CA), and other materials. In 2019, the polyethersulfone (PES), the segment accounted for the largest share of the plaque modification devices market, mainly due to the increasing incidence of atherosclerosis as a result of the rising global prevalence of obesity.

Asia Pacific estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The sterile filtration market in this report is broadly divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The wide applications of sterile filtration products in lab-scale DNA and protein separation & analysis, drug screening, cell culturing and examination, and virus removal are factors expected to drive the demand for the sterile filtration market in this region.

List of players profiled in this report:

1. Merck KGaA ( Germany)2. Danaher Corporation (US)3. Sartorius AG ( Germany)4. GE Healthcare (US)5. Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)6. 3M (US)7. Parker Hannifin Corporation (US)8. Porvair Filtration Corp (UK)9. Alfa Laval AB ( Sweden)10. Sterlitech Corporation (US)11. Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US)12. Donaldson Company, Inc. (US)13. Corning Incorporated (US)14. Eaton Corporation ( Ireland)15. Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC (US)16. GVS S.p.A ( Italy)17. Filtration Group Process Systems - amafilter - LFC Lochem ( Netherlands)18. STARLAB ( Germany)19. Amazon Filters (US)20. AMD Manufacturing, Inc. ( Canada)21. Alpha Laboratories (UK)22. Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co. Ltd. ( China)23. Simsii, Inc. (US)24. CELLTREAT Scientific Products (US)25. Wyvern Scientific Inc. ( Canada)26. Restek Corporation (US)

Research Coverage

This report studies the sterile filtration market based on product and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total sterile filtration market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

Key Topics Covered1 Introduction2 Research Methodology3 Executive Summary4 Premium Insights4.1 Sterile Filtration Market Overview4.2 Apac: Sterile Filtration Market, by Product (2019)4.3 Sterile Filtration Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Market Drivers5.2.1.1 Advantages of Sterile Filters Over Non-Sterile Filters5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Pure Water in End Use Industries5.2.1.3 Focus on Developing Large-Molecule Biopharmaceutical Drugs5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Devices & Disposables5.2.2 Opportunities5.2.2.1 Development and Use of Advanced Filters for Sterile Filtration5.2.2.2 Emerging Regions5.2.3 Challenges5.2.3.1 High Price Sensitivity Among End Users5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Sterile Filtration Market6 Sterile Filtration Market, by Product6.1 Introduction6.2 Cartridge Filters6.3 Capsule Filters6.4 Membranes6.5 Syringe Filters6.6 Bottle-Top & Table-Top Filtration Systems6.7 Accessories7 Sterile Filtration Market, by Membrane Pore Size7.1 Introduction7.2 0.2- 0.22 m7.3 0.45 m7.4 0.1 m8 Sterile Filtration Market, by Membrane Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Polyethersulfone8.3 Polyvinylidene Difluoride8.4 Nylon8.5 Polytetrafluoroethylene8.6 Mixed Cellulose Ester & Cellulose Acetate8.7 Other Materials9 Sterile Filtration Market, by Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Fill-Finish Processes9.3 Bioburden Reduction9.4 Buffer Filtration & Cell Culture Media Preparation9.5 Water Purification9.6 Air Filtration10 Sterile Filtration Market, by End User10.1 Introduction10.2 Pharmaceutical Companies10.3 Biopharmaceutical Companies10.4 Food & Beverage Companies10.5 Contract Manufacturing Organizations & Contract Research Organizations10.6 Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories11 Sterile Filtration Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.5 Latin America11.6 Middle East & Africa12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Introduction12.2 Market Ranking Analysis12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping12.3.1 Stars12.3.2 Pervasive12.3.3 Emerging Leaders12.3.4 Emerging Companies12.4 Competitive Scenario12.4.1 Key Product Launches12.4.2 Key Expansions12.4.3 Key Partnerships and Collaborations12.4.4 Key Acquisitions13 Company ProfilesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odez4t

