Global Stem Cell Partnering Terms And Agreements Directory 2010-2020: Headline, Upfront, Milestone And Royalty Data & Case Studies Of Real-Life Stem Cell Deals

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stem Cell Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Stem Cell Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2020 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the stem cell partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Stem Cell partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.This report provides details of the latest Stem Cell agreements announced in the life sciences since 2010.The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Stem Cell deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Stem Cell partnering deals.The report presents financial deal term values for Stem Cell deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.One of the key highlights of the report is that over 650 online deal records of actual Stem Cell deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Stem Cell partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Stem Cell partnering and dealmaking since 2010. Report scope Stem Cell Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in Stem Cell dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of Stem Cell deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Stem Cell deals

Access to Stem Cell contract documents

Leading Stem Cell deals by value since 2010

Most active Stem Cell dealmakers since 2010

In Global Stem Cell Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2020, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary Chapter 1 - Introduction Chapter 2 - Trends in Stem Cell dealmaking2.1. Introduction2.2. Stem Cell partnering over the years2.3. Most active Stem Cell dealmakers2.4. Stem Cell partnering by deal type2.5. Stem Cell partnering by therapy area2.6. Deal terms for Stem Cell partnering2.6.1 Stem Cell partnering headline values2.6.2 Stem Cell deal upfront payments2.6.3 Stem Cell deal milestone payments2.6.4 Stem Cell royalty rates Chapter 3 - Leading Stem Cell deals3.1. Introduction3.2. Top Stem Cell deals by value Chapter 4 - Most active Stem Cell dealmakers4.1. Introduction4.2. Most active Stem Cell dealmakers4.3. Most active Stem Cell partnering company profiles Chapter 5 - Stem Cell contracts dealmaking directory5.1. Introduction5.2. Stem Cell contracts dealmaking directory Chapter 6 - Stem Cell dealmaking by technology type Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center7.1. Online partnering7.2. Partnering events7.3. Further reading on dealmaking Appendices

Appendix 1 - Stem Cell deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Stem Cell deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Stem Cell deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Stem Cell deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 -Deal type definitions

