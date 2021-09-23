Global Stem Cell Partnering Deals Report/Directory 2021: Trends, Players And Financials 2014-2021

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stem Cell Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Stem Cell Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2021 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the stem cell partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

Trends in stem cell partnering

Deal terms analysis

Partnering agreement structure

Partnering contract documents

Top deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Average deal terms for stem cells

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Stem Cell partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.This report provides details of the latest Stem Cell agreements announced in the life sciences since 2010.The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Stem Cell deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Stem Cell partnering deals.The report presents financial deal term values for Stem Cell deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Stem Cell partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Stem Cell dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.One of the key highlights of the report is that over 650 online deal records of actual Stem Cell deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Stem Cell partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Stem Cell partnering and dealmaking since 2010.In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Stem Cell technologies and products. Key benefits

Global Stem Cell Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2021 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of Stem Cell deal trends since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Detailed access to actual Stem Cell contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Stem Cell dealmakers since 2010

Insight into terms included in a Stem Cell partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report Scope

Global Stem Cell Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2021 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Stem Cell trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide. Stem Cell Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in Stem Cell dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of Stem Cell deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to Stem Cell contract documents

Leading Stem Cell deals by value since 2010

Most active Stem Cell dealmakers since 2010

In Global Stem Cell Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2021, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.The Global Stem Cell Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 650 Stem Cell deals. Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary Chapter 1 - Introduction Chapter 2 - Trends in Stem Cell dealmaking2.1. Introduction2.2. Stem Cell partnering over the years2.3. Most active Stem Cell dealmakers2.4. Stem Cell partnering by deal type2.5. Stem Cell partnering by therapy area2.6. Deal terms for Stem Cell partnering2.6.1 Stem Cell partnering headline values2.6.2 Stem Cell deal upfront payments2.6.3 Stem Cell deal milestone payments2.6.4 Stem Cell royalty rates Chapter 3 - Leading Stem Cell deals3.1. Introduction3.2. Top Stem Cell deals by value Chapter 4 - Most active Stem Cell dealmakers4.1. Introduction4.2. Most active Stem Cell dealmakers4.3. Most active Stem Cell partnering company profiles Chapter 5 - Stem Cell contracts dealmaking directory5.1. Introduction5.2. Stem Cell contracts dealmaking directory Chapter 6 - Stem Cell dealmaking by technology type Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center7.1. Online partnering7.2. Partnering events7.3. Further reading on dealmaking Appendices

