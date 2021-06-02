Global Steel Wire Rope & Plastic Rope Markets Report 2021: Sports & Leisure Is The Fastest-growing Sector - Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Steel Wire Rope & Plastic Rope Market by Type of Lay (Regular Lay, Lang Lay), Material Type (PP, PET, Nylon, HMPE, Specialty fibers), Application (Marine & Fishing, Sports & Leisure, Oil & Gas, Industrial & Crane) Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global steel wire rope & plastic rope market size is projected to grow from USD 11.9 billion in 2021 to USD 17.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2021 and 2026.

Steel wire ropes and plastic ropes are demanded in various applications including marine & fishing, sports & leisure, oil & gas, industrial & crane, mining, construction, and others; due to its advantages properties such as high durability, temperature resistance, extremely lightweight, and highly stiff and good strength.

However, global pandemic disease COVID-19 has disrupted the operations of various end-use applications which has decreased the demand for steel wire rope & plastic rope in 2020.

Regular Type of Lay is the fastest-growing type of lay for steel wires, in terms of value.

Regular lay ropes are more resistant to crushing forces, more naturally rotation-resistant, and spool better in a drum than lang lay ropes. They are used for various applications, such as industrial & crane, mining, oil & gas, construction, and fishing & marine.

Polyester material type is the fastest-growing material type of plastic ropes, in terms of value.

Polyester ropes are widely used for boat lines and sailing applications as they provide good strength, durability, relatively low stretch, and reasonable prices. Polyester ropes have good UV resistance, and unlike nylon, they retain their strength under wet conditions. Unlike nylon or polypropylene, polyester is not stretchy. It is usually used as an outside coating to a rope having a Kevlar core, which is UV-sensitive.

Some of the disadvantages of polyester ropes are that these are not suitable if the load is subject to jerking. They do not provide strength like the nylon ropes. For several applications, polyester might only be used as the outside protective layer, as it has excellent abrasion resistance. Polyester ropes are often used for winches, capstans, and block & tackles. They have low stretch and low creep

Sports & Leisure is the fastest-growing application of steel wire ropes & plastic ropes, in terms of value.

In sports & leisure applications, plastic ropes are used in racing cars, exercise machines, camera flying rigs, static lines, stunt rigging, tie-downs, and accessory cords. Tent shinning line made of HMPE fiber, glider lines, kite surfing line, safety rope lines, climbing ropes, fitness ropes, parachute cords, and camping ropes are some of the other types of plastic ropes used in this industry.

Various plastic ropes are used that are made of polypropylene, polyester, nylon, and others. They are also used in the filmmaking industry for controlling the camera lines. The market in this application has growth potential during the forecast period, as the ropes also help in rescue and safety operations during any sports activity.

APAC is the fastest-growing steel wire rope & plastic rope market.

APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value in the global steel wire rope & plastic rope market during the forecast period. The growth of the steel wire rope & plastic rope industry in this region is supported by the recovery in end-use industries, the advancement of industrial technology solutions.

The steel wire rope market in APAC is driven by the increasing consumption in the industrial & crane, mining, and construction sectors. The increased urbanization and industrial development in countries such as China, India, and Japan are also driving the market in the region.

Due to COVID-19, numerous industries and companies have halted their production sites across various countries that has led to reduced demand for steel wire ropes & plastic ropes in APAC countries. The recovery in the end-use applications with restoration in the supply chain would drive the steel wire ropes & plastic ropes demand during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Strength and Low Weight of Plastic Ropes

Safety Aspects of Plastic Ropes

Infrastructural Development, Increased Industrial Activities, and Growth in Mining Industry

Restraints

High Cost of Raw Materials and Frequent Preventive Maintenance of Plastic Ropes

Declining Economy due to COVID-19

Opportunities

Plastic Ropes as a Better Alternative to Steel Wire Ropes

Growing Fishing and Mining Sectors in APAC

Increasing Use of HMPE and Specialty Fiber Ropes for Mooring in Marine Applications

Challenges

Lack of Awareness About Advantages of Use of Plastic Ropes

Corrosion of Steel Wire Ropes

Supply Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Ecosystem: Steel Wire Rope Market

Value Chain Analysis

Impact of COVID-19 on Steel Wire Rope & Plastic Rope Value Chain

Raw Materials

Rope Manufacturers

Applications

Technology Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Patent Analysis

Top Applicants of Patents

Figure 21 Top Applicants of Patents

List of Patents by China University of Mining and Technology

University of Mining and Technology List of Patents by Zoomlion Heavy Ind Sci & Tech.

List of Patents by Kone Corp.

List of Patents by Jiangsu Fasten Tech Development Center Co Ltd.

List of Patents by Univ Taiyuan Technology

List of Patents by Xuzhou Coal Mine Safety Equipment Mft Co Ltd

Top 10 Patent Owners (Us) in Last 10 Years

Tariff and Regulations

Key Market for Import/Export

US

Germany

France

China

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Case Study Analysis

Company Profiles

Key Players

Cortland Limited

Wireco Worldgroup Inc.

Samson Rope Technologies

Southern Ropes

English Braids Ltd.

Marlow Ropes

Teufelberger Holding Ag

Bekaert Sa

Jiangsu Langshan Wire Rope Co., Ltd.

Usha Martin

Gustav Wolf GmbH

Yale Cordage

Lanex A.S.

Tokyo Rope Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Bexco Nv Sa

Other Companies

Novatec Braids, Ltd.

Katradis Marine Ropes Ind. S.A.

Dsr

Kiswire

Pfeifer

Swr, Ltd.

Mazzella Companies

Shinko Wire Company, Ltd.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Parker Hannifin Corporation

