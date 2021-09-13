Global Steel Tubes Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Steel Tubes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global steel tubes market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Steel tubes are tough, strong and durable metal tubes and are available in different shapes, including square, rectangular and round. The production process of these structures incorporates alloys of iron with various other elements such as carbon, tungsten, manganese, aluminum and titanium. Depending on their manufacturing process, there are two major types of steel tubes, namely, seamless and welded. Steel tubes have a higher manufacturing tolerance, which helps in improving their manufacturability and quality. Owing to their versatility, they are used in a range of industries including oil & gas, petrochemicals, infrastructure and construction, automotive, water treatment, etc.Over the past few years, steel tubes have gained immense popularity in the oil and gas industry for transporting fluids and in the form of conveyor belt rollers, bearing casings, and casings for concrete pilings. Also, with a boom in shale gas drilling, steel tubing is being used for carrying chromium, which has led to a rise in their production. Apart from this, they are also used in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and refrigeration equipments in the mechanical structure of heat exchangers, compressors and boiler pipelines. Moreover, there has been a rise in the demand for steel tubes in the automobile sector as they are reliable and possess optimal strength and corrosion resistance properties. These tubes also offer high energy absorption capacity, construction safety and resistance against collision shocks. These properties, in turn, have led to a boost in the overall consumption of steel tubes across the globe. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global steel tubes market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global steel tubes market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the steel tubes market in any manner. Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Seamless Steel Tubes

Welded Steel Tubes

Market Breakup by Material Type:

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Alloy Steel

Others

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Petrochemicals

Infrastructure and Construction

Automotive

Water Treatment and Sewage

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market along with the profiles of the key players. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global steel tubes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global steel tubes industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global steel tubes market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global steel tubes industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global steel tubes industry?

What is the structure of the global steel tubes industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global steel tubes industry?

What are the profit margins in the steel tubes industry?

