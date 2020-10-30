Global Steel Industry Market Insights & Forecast Report 2020-2024 With Potential Impact Of COVID-19 - Focus On China, India, EU, NAFTA & Japan

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Steel Industry (China, India, EU, NAFTA & Japan): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The global steel production volume is estimated to reach 2175 million tonnes in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.50% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024. The factors such as rising population growth, growing urban population, growing automobile sector, growing spending on construction and infrastructure projects and growing demand for long steel are expected to drive the market. However, the growth of the industry will be challenged by price volatility. A few notable trends include technological advancements, rising demand for stainless steel and rising demand for recycled steel.

The global steel market is expected to grow in future owing to increasing infrastructural activities and rising adoption of steel in automotive, electrical and other end-use industries. In terms of geographical areas, China is the major contributors to the global steel production supported by increasing automotive production and growth of electrical appliances. India is the fastest-growing market for steel with increasing urbanization, industrialization and infrastructure investments.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global steel industry.

The major regional markets ( China , India , NAFTA, EU and Japan ) have been analyzed.

, , NAFTA, EU and ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (ArcelorMittal S.A., Gerdau S.A., Nippon Steel Corporation, JFE Steel Corporation, POSCO and TATA Steel Limited) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction1.1 Steel 1.2 Production Process1.3 Steel Making By-Products1.4 Secondary Steel Making1.5 Steel Classification

2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Steel Users PMI2.2 Downward Pressure on Prices2.3 Affect on Steel Using Industries

3. Global Steel Market Analysis3.1 Global Steel Production Volume3.2 Global Steel Production Volume Forecast3.3 Global Steel Production Volume by Region3.4 Global Steel Consumption Volume 3.5 Global Steel Consumption Volume Forecast3.6 Global Steel Consumption Volume by Region3.7 Global Steel Export Volume 3.8 Global Steel Import Volume

4. Regional Steel Market Analysis4.1 China4.1.1 China Steel Production Volume4.1.2 China Steel Production Volume Forecast4.1.3 China Steel Consumption Volume4.1.4 China Steel Consumption Volume Forecast4.2 India4.3 European Union4.4 NAFTA 4.5 Japan

5. Market Dynamics5.1.1 Rising Population Growth5.1.2 Growing Urban Population5.1.3 Growing Spending on Construction and Infrastructure Projects5.1.4 Growing Demand for Long Steel5.1.5 Growing Automobile Sector5.2 Key Trends & Developments5.2.1 Technological Advancements 5.2.2 Rising Demand for Recycled Steel5.2.3 Rising Demand for Stainless Steel5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Prices Volatility

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Market6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison 6.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison 6.1.3 Global Steel Production Volume by Company

7. Company Profiles7.1 ArcelorMittal S.A. 7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Financial Overview7.1.3 Business Strategies7.2 Gerdau S.A.7.3 Nippon Steel Corporation7.4 JFE Holdings, Inc.7.5 POSCO 7.6 Tata Steel Limited

