Global Steam & Air-Conditioning Supply Report 2020: Market Trajectory & Analytics 2012-2019 & 2020-2027 And Short-term Impact Of COVID-19 2020-2021

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Steam & Air-Conditioning Supply - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Steam and Air-Conditioning Supply estimated at US$114.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$155.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the period 2020-2027. The U. S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027The Steam and Air-Conditioning Supply market in the U. S. is estimated at US$33.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.83% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$27.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$27.9 Billion by the year 2027. The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Carrier Corporation

Daikin Applied

Goodman Manufacturing Company, L. P.

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Trane, Inc.

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Steam & Air-Conditioning Supply Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Steam & Air-Conditioning Supply by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018through 2027

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018through 2027 World Historic Review for Steam & Air-Conditioning Supply by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012through 2017

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012through 2017 World 15-Year Perspective for Steam & Air-Conditioning Supply by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

