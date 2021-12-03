Global Stainless-Steel Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 - Focus On Automotive, Construction, Consumer Products, & Heavy Industries

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stainless-Steel Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis by Product Type (Flat, Long), Grade - Series (200, 300, 400, Others), End User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19...

The global Stainless Steel market was valued at USD 105.67 Billion in the year 2020 with APAC leading the regional market share

Increasing energy demand, vehicle production and rise in construction activities in emerging economies is expected to boost the demand of stainless steel. Meanwhile, the demand is offset by the economic slowdown in developed regions which is anticipated to remain for further few years.

Companies in this sector are trying to expand their production technology and try to make them more sustainable as especially in Europe, governments are serious about environment protection laws. Stainless steel is a versatile material with superior durability, longevity and recyclability and all these unique properties of stainless steel would help it to remain the first preferred metal in most of the industries.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has affected the global economy of various sectors, including the building & construction, manufacturing, automotive, and heavy industries in multiple ways.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply chain of the steel industry and has negatively influenced the distribution and production activities in the industry. The current COVID-19 pandemic caused a sudden and sharp decline in economic activity and stainless steel consumption globally.

Flat products accounted for the largest volume share of in the stainless steel market in 2020 owing to the increasing use of cold-rolled products. Superior properties such as straightness, concentricity, and tolerance make them suitable in end-use industries such as automotive, home appliances, and construction.

The growth in these end-use industries is anticipated to drive the market for stainless steel over the coming years as a result of which the Flat product segment is expected to hold a dominant share of stainless steel market in 2026. However, the increasing use of stainless steel long products in heavy industries is anticipated to augment market growth over the coming years.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

Acerinox

POSCO

TATA Steel

Jindal Stainless Steel

Aperam

Arcelor Mittal

Outokumpu

Baosteel Group

JFE Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Scope & Methodology1.1 Scope of the Report1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Executive Summary 2. Strategic Recommendations 3. Stainless Steel Market: Product Overview 4. Global Stainless Steel Market: An Analysis4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-20264.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2016-20264.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Stainless Steel Market4.4 Global Stainless Steel Market: Growth & Forecast 5. Global Stainless Steel Market Segmentation, By Product Type (Value)5.1 Global Stainless Steel Market: Segment Analysis5.2 Competitive Scenario of Stainless Steel Market: By Product Type (2020 & 2026)5.3 By Flat Products- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.4 By Long Products- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026) 6. Global Stainless Steel Market Segmentation, By Grade (Value)6.1 Global Stainless Steel Market: Segment Analysis6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Stainless Steel Market: By Grade User (2020 & 2026)6.3 By 200 Series- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)6.4 By 300 Series- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)6.5 By 400 Series- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)6.6 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026) 7. Global Stainless Steel Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)7.1 Global Stainless Steel Market: Segment Analysis7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Stainless Steel Market: By End User (2020 & 2026)7.3 By Automotive- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)7.4 By Construction- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)7.5 By Consumer Products- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)7.6 By Heavy Industry- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)7.7 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026) 8. Global Stainless Steel Market: Regional Analysis8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Stainless Steel Market: By Region (2020 & 2026) 9. Americas Stainless Steel Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)9.1 Americas Stainless Steel Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)9.2 Americas Stainless Steel Market: Prominent Companies9.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Flat, Long)9.4 Market Segmentation By Grade (200 Series, 300 Series, 400 Series, Others)9.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Automotive, Construction, Consumer Goods, Heavy Industry, Others)9.6 Americas Stainless Steel Market: Country Analysis9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Stainless Steel Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)9.8 Competitive Scenario of Americas Stainless Steel Market- By Country (2020 & 2026) 10. Europe Stainless Steel Market: An Analysis (2016-2026) 11. Asia Pacific Stainless Steel Market: An Analysis (2016-2026) 12. Global Stainless Steel Market Dynamics12.1 Global Stainless Steel Market Drivers12.2 Global Stainless Steel Market Restraints12.3 Global Stainless Steel Market Trends 13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Stainless Steel Market - By Product Type (Year 2026)13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Stainless Steel Market - By Grade (Year 2026)13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Stainless Steel Market - By End User (Year 2026)13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Stainless Steel Market - By Region (Year 2026) 14. Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Share of global leading companies14.2 Global major stainless steel producers14.3 SWOT Analysis- Global Stainless Steel Market14.4 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global Stainless Steel Market 15. Global Stainless Steel Market: Merger & Acquisitions 16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oltnch

