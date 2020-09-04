Global Stain Resistant Coatings Industry (2020 To 2025) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stain Resistant Coatings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Stain Resistant Coatings is forecast to reach US$3. 7 billion by 2025, driven by the growing emphasis on quality of exterior coatings. Impressive gains are forecast to come from strong demand in end-use industries, most notably transportation, automotive and construction. Stain-resistant coatings are clear water-proof coatings that are resistant to stain, abrasion, mar UV fading, & atmospheric dust. These coatings are intended to resist contamination of dirt, dust and stains to keep products or surfaces clean and maintaining their appearances for a longer period. Based on their excellent stain resistance, energy efficiency and low maintenance costs, these coatings find extensive use in application across a diverse spectrum of industries, like automotive, cookware, architectural coatings, electronics, transportation and textile softeners. Some of the popular versions of these coatings include PVDF, PTFE, PFA, ETFE and siloxane copolymers. Robust research investments are underway to develop specialty monomers and stabilizers designed to improve anti-stain properties of coatings. Given the health & environment concerns over fluoropolymers in the textile industry, there are lucrative opportunities for the development of non-fluoropolymer coatings with omniphobic stain- resistance qualities. Fluoropolymer-based stain-resistant additives and sealers are finding new uses in construction materials such as paints, caulks and grout. With greater value placed on appearance, stain-proof coatings for automobile body are growing in prominence in the OEM & aftermarket. Also, increasing adoption in architectural coatings and rapid expansion of the electrical & electronics industry are bound to present new growth opportunities. Stain resistant coatings are finding increasing use in the buildings & construction industry due to rising construction activity. On the other hand, strong demand for electrical appliances is expected to propel their use across the electrical & electronics industry. In addition, factors like rapid industrialization across Asia-Pacific, growth of end-user industries and strong demand from emerging economies are expected to provide a favorable ground for overall expansion of the stain resistant coatings market. In addition, technological innovations and growing R&D activities to develop advanced coatings with new applications are anticipated to create considerable demand for stain resistant coatings. Water-based stain resistant coatings are estimated to experience the fastest growth as a result of implementation of stringent legislations regarding emission of VOCs from paints. Water-based coatings find extensive adoption across the textiles, buildings, medical, and healthcare industries owing to their numerous benefits over other options. These coatings contain low levels of hazardous chemicals like VOCs.In contrast to their solvent-based counterparts, water-based coatings emit fewer organic compounds, are more cost-effective, and eliminate the requirement of hardeners, additives and thinners. These factors are playing a vital role in boosting global demand for water-based stain resistant coatings. A case in point, in industrial wood coatings, there is a shift from traditional solvent-based lacquers and varnishes towards waterborne alternatives due to affordability and attractive durable finish. These materials are easy to repair, dry fast, and exhibit high level of climate tolerance, hence becoming the preferred choice for manufacturers of furniture and kitchen cabinets. Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Robust Demand from End-Use Industries Drives the Global Stain Resistant Coatings Market

Stable Economic Scenario Augurs Well for Stain Resistance Coatings Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Strong Demand from Buildings & Construction Industry to Fuel Market Growth

Asia-Pacific to Retain Dominant Position in Global Market

to Retain Dominant Position in Global Market Siloxane Copolymers Stain resistance Coatings - The Largest Segment based on Chemistry

Polytetrafluoroethylene - Another Important Chemistry Type

Solvent-based Coatings Dominate, while Water-based Coatings to Emerge as the Fastest-Growing Segment

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Building and Infrastructure Investments: A Key Demand Driver for Stain Resistance Coatings

Global Construction Output by Region (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (Percentage of GDP) by Region

Exponential Increase in Urbanization to Propel Demand for Stain-Resistance Coatings

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Architectural Coatings Market Witnesses Strong Demand for Durable, Stain-Resistant Products

Growing Demand for Consumer Electronic Devices with Light Color Substrates Drives Opportunities

Textiles: Another Major End-Use Market

Stain-Resistant Carpeting Gains Popularity amidst Strict Regulatory Stance

Impact of Regulations on Stain-Resistant Carpet Industry

Increasing Demand for Stain Resistant Coatings in Transportation Sector Spurs Market Expansion

Opportunity Indicators

Favorable Automotive Production Trends

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Innovations and Advancements Maintain Market Momentum

MetaShield Launches MetaShieldCLEAN Coating with Anti-Stain and Anti-Dust Function for Consumer Packaging

New Fluorine-free Oleophobic Coating to Enable Oil-Resistant Textiles

Stahl Introduces Hydrophobic Hybrid Resin with Excellent Stain Resistance

Johnson Controls Unveils FreshPer4mance Coating to Keep Automotive Seats Hygienic and Clean

Velvecron SR Coating with Enhanced Stain Resistance for Electronic Devices

Rising Adoption of Nanotechnology Creates New Opportunities

Cationic Primers Emerge as Potential Stain Blocking Solutions with High Effectiveness

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE IV. COMPETITION

