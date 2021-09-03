Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Market (2021 To 2026) - By Mobility, Application, Crop Type And Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sprinkler Irrigation System Market Research Report by Mobility, by Application, by Crop Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sprinkler Irrigation System Market Research Report by Mobility, by Application, by Crop Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Market size was estimated at USD 2,173.27 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 2,293.76 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.88% to reach USD 3,062.36 Million by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Sprinkler Irrigation System Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Market, including Access Irrigation Ltd, Alkhorayef Group, Antelco Pty Ltd, Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Hunter Industries, Irritec S.P.A, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Kenney Outdoor Solutions, Life Irrigation, Lindsay Corporation, Mahindra EPC Ltd., Mexichem, Olson Irrigation Systems, Orbit Irrigation Products Inc., Pierce Corporation, Rain Bird Corporation, Reinke Manufacturing Co., Inc., T-L Irrigation Company, Temasek Holdings Limited, The Toro Company, and Valmont Industries Inc. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface

2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for irrigation systems5.1.1.2. Rapidly growing population and demand for agricultural products5.1.1.3. Government efforts to conserve water sources5.1.1.4. Availability of a wide range of sprinkler system components5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Lack of awareness about different type of sprinkler irrigation systems5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Rise in technologically advanced and innovative irrigation systems5.1.3.2. Increasing concern over depleting water levels5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. High capital investment for equipment and installation5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Sprinkler Irrigation System Market, by Mobility6.1. Introduction6.2. Permanent System6.3. Portable System 7. Sprinkler Irrigation System Market, by Type7.1. Introduction7.2. Central Pivot7.3. Lateral Move7.4. Solid Set 8. Sprinkler Irrigation System Market, by Application8.1. Introduction8.2. Agriculture8.3. Lawns8.4. Public Parks8.5. Sports Grounds 9. Sprinkler Irrigation System Market, by Crop Type9.1. Introduction9.2. Cereals9.3. Fruits & Vegetables9.4. Oilseeds & Pulses 10. Americas Sprinkler Irrigation System Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Argentina10.3. Brazil10.4. Canada10.5. Mexico10.6. United States 11. Asia-Pacific Sprinkler Irrigation System Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Australia11.3. China11.4. India11.5. Indonesia11.6. Japan11.7. Malaysia11.8. Philippines11.9. Singapore11.10. South Korea11.11. Thailand 12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Sprinkler Irrigation System Market12.1. Introduction12.2. France12.3. Germany12.4. Italy12.5. Netherlands12.6. Qatar12.7. Russia12.8. Saudi Arabia12.9. South Africa12.10. Spain12.11. United Arab Emirates12.12. United Kingdom 13. Competitive Landscape13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix13.1.1. Quadrants13.1.2. Business Strategy13.1.3. Product Satisfaction13.2. Market Ranking Analysis13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player13.4. Competitive Scenario13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement13.4.4. Investment & Funding13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 14. Company Usability Profiles14.1. Access Irrigation Ltd14.2. Alkhorayef Group14.3. Antelco Pty Ltd14.4. Elgo Irrigation Ltd.14.5. Hunter Industries14.6. Irritec S.P.A14.7. Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd14.8. Kenney Outdoor Solutions14.9. Life Irrigation14.10. Lindsay Corporation14.11. Mahindra EPC Ltd.14.12. Mexichem14.13. Olson Irrigation Systems14.14. Orbit Irrigation Products Inc.14.15. Pierce Corporation14.16. Rain Bird Corporation14.17. Reinke Manufacturing Co., Inc.14.18. T-L Irrigation Company14.19. Temasek Holdings Limited14.20. The Toro Company14.21. Valmont Industries Inc. 15. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d43xjm

