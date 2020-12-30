Global Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market Report 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market by Application Type, by Material Type, by Pipe Diameter Type, and by Region, Size, Share, Trend, Forecast & Competitive Analysis: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This strategic assessment report provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's sprayed-in-place pipe market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The report analyzes the current market scenario of the pandemic and estimates the possible loss incurred by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenario. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available and formulate short as well as long term growth strategies. Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market: HighlightsSprayed-in-place pipe (SIPP) is a rapidly emerging trenchless pipe rehabilitation method that offers a cost-effective means of rehabilitating corroded, leaking or damaged pipelines. It is a seamless method and can rehabilitate pipes ranging from 4" to 110" in diameters. The lining material used for SIPP has to be compliant under the certification and standards of NSF/ANSI 61, which has various norms to prevent the contamination of potable drinking water. SIPP is among the third-most preferred trenchless technology by the municipal authorities of the USA for rehabilitating deteriorated pipelines. There are various trenchless methods available for the rehabilitation of damaged pipelines, such as SIPP, CIPP, and Slip lining. CIPP is the most preferred method for small-diameter pipes, whereas SIPP is more preferred for pipe diameter ranges between 18 to 36 inches. SIPP accounts for more than 10% of the total trenchless pipe rehabilitation market in 2020. CIPP is the most dominant trenchless rehabilitation method, followed by SIPP. Both methods are well established in the mature markets and are briskly gaining market tractions in the developing markets.Over the past five years, the SIPP market has tremendously grown with the rise in government's expenditures on rehabilitating pipeline infrastructures coupled with aging pipeline infrastructures of several major economies of the world. The market was estimated to continue maintaining its growth momentum in the year 2020 as well.However, the rapid spread of the pandemic has interrupted its growth trajectory with an expected decline in the global economy forcing government utilities to temporarily curtail their investment on new projects. As a result of that, the SIPP market growth is estimated to contract significantly in the year 2020. Strong market fundamentals, such as increasing government spending on pipeline infrastructure, aging pipelines, increasing awareness of the trenchless methods with a continuous shift from conventional dig-and-replace method to trenchless rehabilitation methods, and lower cost of the trenchless methods, are likely to propel the market at a healthy pace over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 0.8 billion in 2026. Key PlayersThe supply chain of this market comprises raw material and equipment suppliers, sprayed-in-place pipe providers, governments, municipal corporations, and public welfare societies. Some of the key players in the sprayed-in-place pipe market are Michels Corporation; Ace Pipe Cleaning; Suez; Inland Pipe Rehabilitation, LLC. (IPR); SAK Construction, LLC; Radius Subterra; Raymond International WLL; Vortex Companies; HydraTech, LLC; and Belco Pipe Restoration. The key customers of these players include State Governments, Local & Municipal Authorities, and Private Builders. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market Overview and Segmentation2.1. Introduction2.2. Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market Segmentation 2.3. Supply Chain Analysis 2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis 2.5. PEST Analysis 2.6. SWOT Analysis 3. Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment3.1. Insights 3.2. SIPP Penetration in the Overall Trenchless Rehabilitation3.3. Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 3.4. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Market Assessment3.5. Estimated Loss in Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Conditions3.6. The Pandemic: Real GDP Loss vs Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market Loss (2020-2021)3.7. Market Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic3.8. Market Segments' Analysis (US$ Million) 3.9. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million)3.10. Market Drivers 3.11. Market Challenges 4. Competitive Analysis4.1. Insights 4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis 4.3. Geographical Presence 4.4. Strategic Alliances4.5. Market Share Analysis4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis 5. Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market Trend and Forecast by Application Type (2015-2026)5.1. Insights 5.2. Water Main Pipes: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)5.3. Wastewater Pipes: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 5.4. Storm Pipes: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 6. Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market Trend and Forecast by Material Type (2015-2026)6.1. Insights 6.2. Cement Mortar: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)6.3. Epoxy Coating: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)6.4. Polyurea Coating: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)6.5. Polyurethane Coating: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)6.6. Geopolymer Mortar: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 7. Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market Trend and Forecast by Pipe Diameter Type (2015-2026)7.1. Insights 7.2. &lessThan; 18-inch Pipes: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)7.3. 18-36-inch Pipes: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)7.4. >36-inch Pipes: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 8. Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2015-2026) 9. Strategic Growth Opportunities9.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis 9.1.1. Market Attractiveness by Application Type9.1.2. Market Attractiveness by Material Type9.1.3. Market Attractiveness by Pipe Diameter Type9.1.4. Market Attractiveness by Region9.1.5. Market Attractiveness by Country9.2. Emerging Trends 9.3. Strategic Implications9.4. Growth Matrix Analysis 9.5. Key Success Factors (KSFs) 10. Company Profile of Key Players (Profiling, Financial Information, Competition, Strategies, etc.) 10.1. Ace Pipe Cleaning Inc.10.2. Belco Pipe Restoration 10.3. HydraTech, LLC10.4. Inland Pipe Rehabilitation, LLC. (IPR)10.5. Michels Corporation10.6. Radius Subterra10.7. Raymond International WLL10.8. SAK Construction, LLC10.9. SUEZ10.10. Vortex CompaniesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m9zu02

