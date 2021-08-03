Global Sports Tourism Market To 2025: Key Players Include BAC Sports, Great Atlantic Sports Travel, QuintEvents And MATCH Hospitality

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sports Tourism Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the sports tourism market and it is poised to grow by $ 890.90 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. The report on the sports tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of sporting events and the rising focus on seating capacity expansion. In addition, the increasing number of sporting events is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.The sports tourism market analysis includes the product, type, and application segments and geographic landscape. The sports tourism market is segmented as below: By Product

Soccer tourism

Cricket tourism

Tennis tourism

Others

By Type

Domestic sports tourism

International sports tourism

By Application

Passive sports tourism

Active sports tourism

By Geography

Europe

APAC

North America

South America

MEA

This study identifies the growing government support for sports tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the sports tourism market growth during the next few years. The report on sports tourism market covers the following areas:

Sports tourism market sizing

Sports tourism market forecast

Sports tourism market industry analysi s

The publisher recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global sports tourism market: BAC Sports Ltd., DTB Sports Hospitality and Event Management Ltd., Great Atlantic Sports Travel, International Sports Management Inc., MATCH Hospitality AG, QuintEvents LLC, Sports Tours International Ltd., Sports Travel & Hospitality Group Ltd., Sportsnet Corporation Pty Ltd., and travelOsports.Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing government support for sports tourism.'According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing number of sporting events.The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Companies Mentioned

BAC Sports Ltd.

DTB Sports Hospitality and Event Management Ltd.

Great Atlantic Sports Travel

International Sports Management Inc.

MATCH Hospitality AG

QuintEvents LLC

Sports Tours International Ltd.

Sports Travel & Hospitality Group Ltd.

Sportsnet Corporation Pty Ltd.

travelOsports

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Category

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

