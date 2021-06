Global Sports Sunglasses Market (2021 To 2027) - By Type, Gender And Distribution Channel

DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Sunglasses Market by Type, Gender and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sports sunglasses are a protective eyewear designed to prevent from bright sunlight and high-energy sunlight from discomforting or damaging the eyes. The sports sunglasses are coated with UV blockers and ultraviolet B rays that allow prevention from harmful UV rays. Furthermore, these sunglasses are differently shaped and designed as compared to regular sunglasses so that they can provide full protection to the eyes of the players.Moreover, government has increased investment in sports like Olympics, Formula 1 racing, Cricket World Cups, FIFA, and others. There is an increase in the motivation from the government authorities for the players to participate owing to rise in sports events being organized on domestic level. This is anticipated to surge the demand for sports accessories, such as clothes, sports sunglasses, shoes, and other equipment. However, high prices and significant popularity of sport sunglasses brands like Nike, Adidas, and Puma have led to the advent of counterfeit brands that offer low quality products. The presence of these brands often lead to inconvenience & safety issues that subsequently develop negative perceptions among customers. Online distribution channel is one of the major platforms, where transaction of counterfeited brands can be easily concealed. Thus, proliferation of the counterfeited industry is anticipated to hamper the growth of the sports sunglasses market.Availability of polarized sports sunglasses with progressive lens and photochromic lens helps in reducing the harmful impact of UVA/UVB rays. Moreover, the lenses of polarized sports sunglasses are made by thin chemical film, which helps in eliminating the harsh light that is reflected off water or highway surfaces on sunny days. Therefore, it is used in various sports, which boosts the growth of the sports sunglasses market.The global sports sunglasses market is segmented into type, gender, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into polarized and non-polarized. By gender, it is categorized into male, female and unisex. On the basis of distribution channel, it is classified into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, brand outlets, and online sales channel. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).The key players operating in the sports sunglasses include Adidas AG (Adidas), Luxottica, PUMA SE, Nike, Inc., Decathlon SA, Under Armour, Inc., Titan Company Limited, Liberty Sports, Inc., Yiwu Conchen Glasses Co., Ltd., and Safilo Group S.p.A. Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the sports sunglasses market analysis from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped on the basis of sports sunglasses market share.

The market forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key forces shaping sports sunglasses industry/market3.3. Parent Market Overview3.4. Market share analysis of sports sunglasses market, 20193.5. Pricing analysis3.5.1. Pricing analysis of sports sunglasses, by region, 2019 & 20273.6. Case study3.6.1. Case study on EssilorLuxottica Group S. p. A.3.7. Market dynamics3.7.1. Drivers3.7.1.1. Rise in number of exclusive sports stores and sports equipment outlets in the developing countries3.7.1.2. Surge in safety awareness during outdoor sports3.7.1.3. Increase in living standards and growing fashion trends3.7.1.4. Rise in government investment in sports events3.7.2. Restraints3.7.2.1. Availability of counterfeit products3.7.2.2. Allergies related to sports sunglasses3.7.3. Opportunities3.7.3.1. Technological innovation3.7.3.2. Rise in trend of wearing tinted sports sunglasses3.8. COVID-19 impact on sports sunglasses market3.8.1. Multiple scenarios CHAPTER 4: SPORTS SUNGLASSES MARKET, BY TYPE4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by global4.2. Polarized4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Non-polarized4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: SPORTS SUNGLASSES MARKET, BY GENDER5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by gender5.2. Male5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Female5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country5.4. Unisex5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: SPORTS SUNGLASSES MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel6.2. Hypermarket/Supermarket6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. Specialty Store6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country6.4. Brand Outlets6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.3. Market analysis, by country6.5. Online Sales Channel6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.5.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: SPORTS SUNGLASSES MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE8.1. Top winning strategies8.2. Product mapping8.3. Competitive dashboard8.4. Competitive heatmap8.5. Key developments8.5.1. Acquisition8.5.2. Business Expansion8.5.3. Agreement8.5.4. Collaboration8.5.5. Partnership8.5.6. Product Launch CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. ADIDAS AG9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Key executives9.1.3. Company snapshot9.1.4. Operating business segments9.1.5. Product portfolio9.1.6. R&D expenditure9.1.7. Business performance9.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments9.2. DECATHLON SA9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Key executive9.2.3. Company snapshot9.2.4. Product portfolio9.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.3. ESSILORLUXOTTICA9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Key executives9.3.3. Company snapshot9.3.4. Product portfolio9.3.5. Business performance9.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.4. LIBERTY SPORT, INC.9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Company snapshot9.4.3. Product portfolio9.5. NIKE, INC.9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Key executives9.5.3. Company snapshot9.5.4. Operating business segments9.5.5. Product portfolio9.5.6. Business performance9.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.6. PUMA SE9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Key executives9.6.3. Company snapshot9.6.4. Operating business segments9.6.5. Product portfolio9.6.6. R&D expenditure9.6.7. Business performance9.7. SAFILO GROUP S. P. A.9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Key executives9.7.3. Company snapshot9.7.4. Product portfolio9.7.5. Business performance9.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.8. TITAN COMPANY LIMITED9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Key executive9.8.3. Company snapshot9.8.4. Product portfolio9.8.5. Business performance9.9. UNDER ARMOUR, INC.9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Key executives9.9.3. Company snapshot9.9.4. Product portfolio9.9.5. Business performance9.10. YIWU CONCHEN GLASSES CO.,LTD9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Company snapshot9.10.3. Product portfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9zt8b

