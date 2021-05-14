Global Speech Analytics Markets Report 2021-2026: Rising Demand For Effective Customer Service To Improve The Customer Experience And Increase The Adoption Of New Technology

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Speech Analytics Market Report 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Speech Analytics Market is expected to grow at the rate of 20.3% CAGR by 2026.

Speech analytics raises the process of estimating recorded customer calls to collect information. This is done to expand communication and future interaction with the customers. Call recordings support an enterprise to improve rare insights about competitive intelligence, service issues, agent performance, customer satisfaction, and campaign effectiveness.

Speech analytic solutions offer advanced functionalities and valuable intellects from customer calls. This information is used to discover information connected to the company's strategy, operational issues, and contact center agent performance. Speech analytics software can spring a company's crucial competitive advantage.

It supports increasing valuable information about the product and processes of a company. This helps companies to expand deliverables and gain customer satisfaction. It aids companies in reducing their operating expenses and save money. Speech analytics contains the necessities of automatic speech recognition.

Therefore, speech analytic tools support contact centers and businesses to expand their operational process. Sales organizations use speech analytics tools to identify up-sell and cross-sell opportunities.

This can improve sales conversion rates as speech analytic tools support the understanding of different customer demographics toward the offers made. Speech analytics delivers unconditional analysis of recorded phone conversations of the company and its customers.

As observed in the market by component, the speech analytics market is furcated into solutions and services. In solutions segmentation, the index and query tools solutions segment are holding a large share. This is because of the increasing requirement of analyzing the recorded customers' calls to assess the customer intention and perform behavior analysis. Moreover, these solutions help the company gain the right customer's right perception at the right time. As per the application, the speech analytics process is broadly applied in competitive intelligence, which provides this segment with higher market growth. Competitive intelligence has a significant role in the competitive advantage of the market, where the information regarding the competitors and customers is essential.In terms of deployment mode, cloud deployment is holding the major share in the speech analytics market. Many industries adopt cloud deployment because it is a cost-effective option in speech analytics.In the geographical market for speech analytics, North America has a substantial share in the market. The considerable share is ascribed to the rising demand for effective customer service to improve the customer experience and increase the adoption of new technology in business enhancements.In the present competitive scenario, providing excellent customer satisfaction is considered an essential strategy for any enterprise's growth and firmness. One way to obtain this is by employing speech analytics. Most organizations aim to exceed customer expectations. Speech analytics allow organizations to disclose the invisible insights from customer interaction; thus aids in better understanding customer needs and effectively estimating the fluctuating customer needs. Thus, the factor mentioned above is majorly enhancing the global speech analytics market.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Industry Overview2.2. Industry Trends 3. Market Snapshot3.1. Market Definition3.2. Market Outlook3.3. Related Markets 4. Market characteristics4.1. Market Overview4.2. Market Segmentation4.3. Market Dynamics4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis 5. Component: Market Size & Analysis5.1. Overview5.2. Solutions5.2.1. Speech Engine5.2.2. Indexing and Query Tools5.2.3. Reporting and Visualization Tools5.2.4. Workforce Optimization5.2.5. Others5.3. Services5.3.1. Consulting5.3.2. Professional Services5.3.3. Managed Services 6. Application: Market Size & Analysis6.1. Overview6.2. Customer Experience Management6.3. Call Monitoring6.4. Agent Performance Monitoring6.5. Sales and Marketing Management6.6. Competitive Intelligence6.7. Risk and Compliance Management6.8. Others 7. Deployment Mode: Market Size & Analysis7.1. Overview7.2. Cloud7.3. On-premises 8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis8.1. Overview8.2. North America8.3. Europe8.4. Asia Pacific8.5. Rest of the World 9. Competitive Landscape9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis9.2. Market Developments9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships9.2.2. Product Launches and execution 10. Vendor Profiles10.1. OpenText10.2. Micro Focus10.3. Voci Technologies10.4. Business Systems10.5. Enghouse Interactive10.6. Tech Mahindra10.7. NICE10.8. Verint, Avaya10.9. Genesys10.10. Google 11. Companies to Watch11.1. AWS11.2. Vonage11.3. Calabrio11.4. CallMiner11.5. Clarabridge11.6. Eleveo11.7. Almawave11.8. Marchex11.9. Castel11.10. Aspect11.11. Sabio11.12. Talkdesk

