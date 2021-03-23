Global Speech Analytics Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2025

DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The "Global Speech Analytics Market, by Component (Service, Solution), by Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), by Organization (SMEs, Large Enterprise), by Application, by End-user, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Speech Analytics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during 2020 - 2025.

Growth in the market is driven by rising adoption of analytical solutions by agencies and corporates. However, high investment cost and complex application system integration are negatively impacting the market growth. Moreover, integrating speech analytic tools with predictive analytics is expensive and further restricts the growth of the market.

The Global Speech Analytics Market is segmented based on component, deployment, organization, application, end-user, and region. Based on component, the market can be categorized into service and solution. The service segment is expected to dominate the market over the next few years.Based on end-user, the market can be fragmented into BFSI, Government & Defense, Retail and eCommerce, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Telecommunications and IT, and Others. In 2019, Telecommunications and IT segment accounted for the largest market share, followed by BFSI and Healthcare & Life Sciences segments.Regionally, the speech analytics market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the Global Speech Analytics Market majorly due to increasing improvements in the region's IT infrastructure.The major players operating in the Global Speech Analytics Market include ASC Technologies, Avaya Inc, Calabrio Inc., Call Miner, Clarabridge, GemaTech Ltd, Genesys, New Voice Media, Nice Systems, OnviSource Inc, and Verint, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.

Key Target Audience:

Speech Analytics players and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to speech analytics

Market research and consulting firms

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015 - 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021 - 2025

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Speech Analytics Market 4. Executive Summary 5. Voice of Customer5.1. Brand Awareness (Aided/Unaided)5.2. Product Awareness5.3. Organization Component Satisfaction Analysis5.4. Unmet Needs/Challenges 6. Global Speech Analytics Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Component (Solution, Service)6.2.2. By Deployment Mode (On-Premises v/s Cloud)6.2.3. By Organization Component (SMEs, Large Enterprise)6.2.4. By Application (Call monitoring, Customer Experience Management, Agent Performance Monitoring, Sales Performance Management, Competitive Intelligence, Risk and Compliance Management, Others)6.2.5. By End User (BFSI, Government & Defense, Retail and eCommerce, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Telecommunications and IT, Others)6.2.6. By Company (2019)6.2.7. By Region6.3. Product Market Map 7. Asia-Pacific Speech Analytics Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.1.1. By Value7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Component7.2.2. By Deployment7.2.3. By Organization Component7.2.4. By Application7.2.5. By End User7.2.6. By Country7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis7.3.1. China Speech Analytics Market Outlook7.3.2. India Speech Analytics Market Outlook7.3.3. Philippines Speech Analytics Market Outlook7.3.4. Japan Speech Analytics Market Outlook7.3.5. South Korea Speech Analytics Market Outlook 8. Europe Speech Analytics Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.1.1. By Value8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By Component8.2.2. By Deployment8.2.3. By Organization Component8.2.4. By Application8.2.5. By End User8.2.6. By Country8.3. Europe: Country Analysis8.3.1. France Speech Analytics Market Outlook8.3.2. Germany Speech Analytics Market Outlook8.3.3. United Kingdom Speech Analytics Market Outlook8.3.4. Italy Speech Analytics Market Outlook8.3.5. Spain Speech Analytics Market Outlook 9. North America Speech Analytics Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast9.1.1. By Value9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.2.1. By Component9.2.2. By Deployment9.2.3. By Organization Component9.2.4. By Application9.2.5. By End User9.2.6. By Country9.3. North America: Country Analysis9.3.1. United States Speech Analytics Market Outlook9.3.2. Mexico Speech Analytics Market Outlook9.3.3. Canada Speech Analytics Market Outlook 10. South America Speech Analytics Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast10.1.1. By Value10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.2.1. By Component10.2.2. By Deployment10.2.3. By Organization Component10.2.4. By Application10.2.5. By End User10.2.6. By Country10.3. South America: Country Analysis10.3.1. Brazil Speech Analytics Market Outlook10.3.2. Argentina Speech Analytics Market Outlook10.3.3. Colombia Speech Analytics Market Outlook 11. Middle East and Africa Speech Analytics Market Outlook11.1. Market Size & Forecast11.1.1. By Value11.2. Market Share & Forecast11.2.1. By Component11.2.2. By Deployment11.2.3. By Organization Component11.2.4. By Application11.2.5. By End User11.2.6. By Country11.3. MEA: Country Analysis11.3.1. South Africa Speech Analytics Market Outlook11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Speech Analytics Market Outlook11.3.3. UAE Speech Analytics Market Outlook11.3.4. Kuwait Speech Analytics Market Outlook 12. Market Dynamics12.1. Drivers12.2. Challenges 13. Market Trends & Developments 14. Competitive Landscape14.1. ASC Technologies14.2. Avaya, Inc14.3. Calabrio, Inc14.4. Call Miner14.5. Clarabridge14.6. GemaTech Ltd14.7. Genesys14.8. New Voice Media14.9. Nice Systems14.10. OnviSource, Inc.14.11. Verint 15. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h1jp1z

