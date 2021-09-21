Global Spectrum Analyzer Industry Assessment And Competitive Insights 2021-2026: Overviews, Product Portfolios, Financials, And SWOT Analyses For Major Players Such As Anritsu, Cobham, And Advantest

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spectrum Analyzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spectrum Analyzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global spectrum analyzer market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor. Market Trends

Significant growth in the electronics industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the widespread utilization of wireless technology across various sectors, such as automotive, telecommunications, healthcare and aerospace, is also providing a boost to the market growth.

In line with this, there is a growing demand for wireless spectrum analyzers with multi-tasking capabilities that can meet the requirements of radar lab tests and can also be used for other high-frequency applications.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of portable and hand-held spectrum analyzers, along with the widespread operation of long-term evolution (LTE) services that use the product for minimal interference and smoother communications, are creating a positive impact on the market.

Other factors, including rapid industrialization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of information technology (IT) and telecommunications, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Advantest Corporation, Anritsu Corporation, Avcom of Virginia, B&K Precision Corporation, Cobham, Fortive Corporation, Giga-Tronics Incorporated, Keysight Technologies, National Instruments Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co, Teledyne Lecroy, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, etc. Key Questions Answered

Key Topics Covered 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Spectrum Analyzer Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Analyzer Type6.1 Swept-Tuned Spectrum Analyzer6.2 RF Tuning Method Analyzer6.3 Super Heterodyne Analyzer6.4 Vector Signal Spectrum Analyzer6.5 Real-Time Spectrum Analyzer6.6 Fast Fourier Transform Analyzer6.7 Parallel Filter Analyzer6.8 Audio Spectrum Analyzer6.9 Others

7 Market Breakup by Offering7.1 Hardware7.2 Software

8 Market Breakup by Frequency Range8.1 8.2 6GHz-18 GHz8.3 >18GHz

9 Market Breakup by Design Type9.1 Handheld Spectrum Analyzer9.2 Portable Spectrum Analyzer9.3 Benchtop Spectrum Analyzer9.4 Others

10 Market Breakup by Technology Type10.1 Wired10.2 Wireless

11 Market Breakup by End-use Industry11.1 Automotive11.2 IT & Telecommunication11.3 Aerospace11.4 Defense11.5 Medical11.6 Electronics11.7 Educational11.8 Energy11.9 Others

12 Market Breakup by Region12.1 North America12.2 Asia Pacific12.3 Europe12.4 Latin America12.5 Middle East and Africa

13 SWOT Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Strengths13.3 Weaknesses13.4 Opportunities13.5 Threats 14 Value Chain Analysis 15 Porters Five Forces Analysis15.1 Overview15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers15.4 Degree of Competition15.5 Threat of New Entrants15.6 Threat of Substitutes 16 Price Indicators 17 Competitive Landscape17.1 Market Structure17.2 Key Players17.3 Profiles of Key Players (Company Overview, Product Portfolio, Financials, SWOT Analysis)17.3.1 Advantest Corporation17.3.2 Anritsu Corporation17.3.3 Avcom of Virginia Inc. 17.3.4 B&K Precision Corporation17.3.5 Cobham PLC17.3.6 Fortive Corporation17.3.7 Giga-Tronics Incorporated17.3.8 Keysight Technologies Inc.17.3.9 National Instruments Corporation 17.3.10 Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG 17.3.11 Teledyne Lecroy Inc. 17.3.12 Yokogawa Electric CorporationFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m02ndd

