Global Spectroscopy Equipment And Accessories Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories estimated at US$14.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Molecular Spectroscopy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.1% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Atomic Spectroscopy segment is readjusted to a revised 1.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443598/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR The Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR. Mass Spectrometry Segment to Record 2.1% CAGR In the global Mass Spectrometry segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 363-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AB Sciex LLC

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Digilab, Inc.

JEOL Ltd.

Metrohm AG

Ocean Optics, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Rigaku Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Spectris plc

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

MARKET OVERVIEW A Prelude Recent Market Activity Overview Current and Future Analysis Sustained Growth for Aftermarket Products and Services Government Funding and Research Activities Propel Molecular Spectroscopy Market Growing Preference for Handheld Instruments Infrared Spectroscopy - A Peek into Technology and Application Trends Raman Spectroscopy - A Review of Advanced Technologies and Applications Fluorescence Spectroscopy - A Gold Standard Technology Atomic Spectroscopy - An Overview Mass Spectrometry: Technological Developments and Expanding End-Use Applications to Bolster Growth Review of Select MS Technologies Portability: A Major Driving Force for MS Systems Market Nanotube Coating to Enable Miniaturization in Mass Spectrometers High Prices of MS Systems Hold Down Sales Growth Purpose-Built Mass Spectrometers to Transform Personalized Medicine Leading End Users of Mass Spectrometry Devices A Peek into Regulatory and Competitive Landscape in MS Ion-Trap Mass Spectrometry Technology Losses Sheen Reduced Government Spending on Laboratory Testing Lack of Suitable Software and Diversity of MS Systems - A Major Challenge Smaller Clinical Laboratories Continue to Shy Away from Mass Spectrometers Global Competitor Market Shares Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS AB Sciex LLC (US) Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) Bruker Corporation (US) Digilab, Inc. (US) Extrel CMS LLC (US) Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation ( Japan) JEOL Ltd. ( Japan) Metrohm AG ( Switzerland) Ocean Optics, Inc. (US) PerkinElmer, Inc. (US) Rigaku Corporation ( Japan) Shimadzu Corporation ( Japan) Spectris plc (UK) Stellar Net, Inc. (US) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) Waters Corporation (US) 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Rise in Drug Development Outsourcing to Fuel Global Spectroscopy Market Growing Significance of Miniaturization in Spectroscopy Shift of Analytical Instruments Industry to Mass Customization Improved Mobility Broadens the Role of Spectroscopy Improved Analyzer Reliability and Performance Hyphenated Technologies Exhibit Growth Spectroscopy Makes Inroads into Novel Applications Applications Extend to Defense and Civilian Areas Atomic and Molecular Spectrometers Benefit from Technological Improvements Demand for Used Spectroscopy Instruments to Grow Robustly in Future 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Molecular Spectroscopy (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Molecular Spectroscopy (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Molecular Spectroscopy (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Atomic Spectroscopy (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Atomic Spectroscopy (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Atomic Spectroscopy (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Mass Spectrometry (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Mass Spectrometry (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Mass Spectrometry (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Accessories (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Accessories (Product Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Accessories (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Agriculture & Food (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 20: Agriculture & Food (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Agriculture & Food (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 22: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Chemicals & Polymer (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Chemicals & Polymer (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Chemicals & Polymer (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 31: United States Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 33: United States Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: United States Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 36: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 37: Canadian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Canadian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 39: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 40: Canadian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 42: Canadian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 43: Japanese Market for Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: Japanese Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Japanese Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 48: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 49: Chinese Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 50: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 51: Chinese Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 52: Chinese Demand for Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 54: Chinese Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 55: European Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 56: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: European Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: European Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 59: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: European Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: European Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 62: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: European Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 64: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: French Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 66: French Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 67: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 68: French Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 69: French Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 70: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: German Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 72: German Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 73: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: German Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 75: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 76: Italian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 78: Italian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 79: Italian Demand for Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 80: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 81: Italian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: United Kingdom Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: United Kingdom Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 87: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 88: Spanish Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Spanish Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 90: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 91: Spanish Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 93: Spanish Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 94: Russian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 96: Russian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Russian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 99: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 100: Rest of Europe Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 101: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Rest of Europe Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 103: Rest of Europe Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 104: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Rest of Europe Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 106: Asia-Pacific Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 107: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 108: Asia-Pacific Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 109: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Asia-Pacific Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 111: Asia-Pacific Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 112: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 113: Asia-Pacific Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 114: Asia-Pacific Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 115: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Australian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 117: Australian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 118: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: Australian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 120: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 121: Indian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 122: Indian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 123: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 124: Indian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 125: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 126: Indian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 127: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 128: South Korean Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 129: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 130: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 131: South Korean Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 132: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 134: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 138: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 139: Latin American Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 140: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 141: Latin American Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 142: Latin American Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 143: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 144: Latin American Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 145: Latin American Demand for Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 146: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 147: Latin American Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 148: Argentinean Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 149: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 150: Argentinean Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 151: Argentinean Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 152: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 153: Argentinean Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 154: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 155: Brazilian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 156: Brazilian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 157: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 158: Brazilian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 159: Brazilian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 160: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 161: Mexican Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 162: Mexican Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 163: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 164: Mexican Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 165: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 166: Rest of Latin America Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 167: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 168: Rest of Latin America Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 169: Rest of Latin America Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 170: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 171: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 172: The Middle East Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 173: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 174: The Middle East Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 175: The Middle East Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 176: The Middle East Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 177: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 178: The Middle East Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 179: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 180: The Middle East Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 181: Iranian Market for Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 182: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 183: Iranian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 185: Iranian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 186: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 187: Israeli Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 188: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 189: Israeli Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 190: Israeli Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 191: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 192: Israeli Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 193: Saudi Arabian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 194: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 195: Saudi Arabian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 197: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 198: Saudi Arabian Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 199: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 200: United Arab Emirates Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 201: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 202: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 203: United Arab Emirates Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 204: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 205: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 206: Rest of Middle East Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 207: Rest of Middle East Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 208: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 209: Rest of Middle East Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 210: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 211: African Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 212: Spectroscopy Equipment and Accessories Market in Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 