Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market (2020 To 2025) - Rise In Number Of End-Use Applications Presents Opportunities

The global specialty food ingredients market size is estimated to be valued at USD 134.7 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 178.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR 5.8%.Factors such as the growing concern of clean label food and healthy consumption is going to drive the market for specialty food ingredients. By type, the functional food ingredient is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Functional food ingredients are used to enhance certain physiological functions such as improve gastrointestinal health, reduce cholesterol levels, prevent dental caries, and improve bone & and gut health to prevent or cure various diseases. Regular consumption of functional food ingredients reduces the risk of several chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, rickets, and osteoporosis. Therefore, it is high in demand in both developed and developing economies and thereby dominating the market. By type, the acidulant is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These products provide pleasant taste and function as a flavor masking agent to avoid the after taste effect of other acids, fibers, vitamins, and antioxidants. The introduction of a variety of value-added products and an increase in functional beverages are some of the key factors driving the demand for acidulants in food & beverage applications. The wide functionality of various acidulants, such as fumaric acid and lactic acid, is creating a rise in demand for food acidulants. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Owing to the large production of sugar, enzymes, dairy and various other specialty food ingredients are on of the reasons for the fastest growing market in Asia Pacific. Presence of a large number of local players and increase in the purchasing capacity of the consumers is also one of the driving factors. Higher production capabilities, availability of raw materials, government initiatives, and cheap labor are some of the major reasons for the shifting of manufacturing operations from developed economies to the developing regions of Asia Pacific market.The specialty food ingredients market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and RoW ( Africa, the Middle East, and Others in Soth America).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Specialty Food Ingredients Market4.2 Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Major Regional Submarkets (At a Distributor Level)4.3 Specialty Food Ingredients Market, by Type4.4 Flavors Market, by Origin4.5 Functional Food Ingredients Market, by Type 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growth in Demand for Fortified Food Owing to Rising Health Awareness5.2.1.1.1 Demand for Functional Food Ingredients Owing to Increase in Instances and Economic Burden of Chronic Diseases5.2.1.1.2 Consumer Awareness of Micronutrient Deficiencies5.2.1.1.2.1 Malnutrition Across the Regions5.2.1.1.2.2 Partnerships Between Key Players to Address Nutritional Deficiencies to Drive the Demand for Functional Ingredients in Asia-Pacific5.2.1.2 Shift in Consumer Preferences for Food & Beverages5.2.1.2.1 Shift Toward Plant-Based Ingredients and Plant-Based Proteins5.2.1.2.2 Demand for Natural, Organic, and Clean Label Products5.2.1.2.3 Increase in Inclination Toward Premium and Branded Products5.2.1.3 Increase in Government Support in Major Economies5.2.1.3.1 Mandates on Food Fortification by Government Organizations5.2.1.4 Consumer Demand for Nutrition and Taste Convergence5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost and Limited Availability of Raw Materials5.2.2.1.1 Limited Raw Material Availability Due to Seasonal Changes5.2.2.2 Use of Artificial/Synthetic Ingredients in Various Applications Resulting in Health Hazards5.2.2.3 Increase in Instances of Allergies and Intolerances Related to Few Ingredients5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Rise in Number of End-Use Applications5.2.3.1.1 Synergy Between the Ingredients Owing to Multifunctional Attributes5.2.3.1.2 Increase in Consumption of Processed Food5.2.3.1.3 Rapidly Growing Beverage and Functional Drinks Sales5.2.3.2 Product-Based and Technological Innovations in the Ingredient Industry5.2.3.2.1 Use of Encapsulation Technology5.2.3.3 Emerging Economies to Present High-Growth Opportunities Due to Growing Food Processing Investments5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lack of Consistency in Regulations Pertaining to Various Ingredients5.2.4.2 Consumer Inclination Toward Natural Ingredients to Create Challenges for the Growth of Synthetic Ingredients5.2.4.3 Threat of Substitutes5.2.4.4 Growth in Pressure on Global Resources and a Need to Tap New Raw Materials5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Dynamics5.3.1 COVID-19 Boosts the Demand for High-Quality and Premium Products5.3.2 COVID-19 to Reformulate the Demand for Food to Lower Costs5.3.3 COVID-19 Impact on Raw Material Availability and Supply Chain Disruption5.3.4 COVID-19 to Shift the Demand Toward Plant-Sourced Ingredients 6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Consumer Trend6.3 Yc-Ycc Shift6.4 Industry Insight6.5 Technology Analysis6.6 Porter'S Five Forces Model6.6.1 Rivalry Among Existing Customers6.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.6.4 Threat of Substitutes6.6.5 Threat of New Entrants6.7 Value Chain Analysis6.8 Supply Chain Analysis6.9 Ecosystem Map6.9.1 Food & Beverage Ingredients: Ecosystem View6.9.2 Food & Beverage Ingredients: Market Map6.10 Patent Analysis6.10.1 Introduction6.11 Case Studies6.11.1 Technological Advancement6.11.1.1 Allergen Sensor for Consumers6.11.2 Trends in the Food Industry6.11.2.1 Sensory Experience to Remain a Key Priority for Consumers6.11.3 New Product Development6.11.3.1 Higher Demand for Protein Ingredients6.11.4 Inorganic Growth Attempts 6.11.4.1 M&A to Remain a Key Inorganic Strategy for Market Growth 7 Key Regulations7.1 Introduction7.2 Regulations in North America7.3 Regulations in Europe7.4 Regulations in Asia and Australia & New Zealand7.5 Codex Alimentarius 8 Acidulants Market8.1 Introduction8.2 Application8.3 by Region8.3.1 Increase in End-User Applications Due to Multifunctional Attributes of Acidulants Across Regions8.3.2 North America8.3.3 Europe8.3.4 Asia-Pacific8.3.5 South America8.3.6 RoW 9 Colors Market9.1 Introduction9.2 by Origin9.3 by Application9.4 by Region9.4.1 Rise in Processed Food Consumption Across the Regions to Drive the Growth of Colors9.4.2 North America9.4.3 Europe9.4.4 Asia-Pacific9.4.5 South America9.4.6 RoW 10 Food Flavors Market10.1 Introduction10.2 by Origin10.3 by Application10.4 by Region10.4.1 with the Increase in R&D Activities for Different Functional Foods, the Demand for Organic and Natural Flavors is Witnessing a Rise in Developed Regions10.4.2 North America10.4.3 Europe10.4.4 Asia-Pacific10.4.5 South America10.4.6 RoW 11 Enzymes Market11.1 Introduction11.2 by Application11.3 by Region11.3.1 Enzymes Aid in Increasing the Shelf Life of Food Products, Mitigating Food Wastage Across the Regions11.3.2 North America11.3.3 Europe11.3.4 Asia-Pacific11.3.5 South America11.3.6 RoW 12 Emulsifiers Market12.1 Introduction12.2 by Type12.3 by Application12.4 by Region12.4.1 Increase in Popularity of Clean-Label, Inert, and Bacteria-Resistant Food, Globally, Demanding Emulsifiers12.4.2 North America12.4.3 Europe12.4.4 Asia-Pacific12.4.5 South America12.4.6 RoW 13 F&B Starter Cultures Market13.1 Introduction13.2 By Application13.3 by Region13.3.1 Dairy Industry to Drive the Global Starter Cultures Market13.3.2 North America13.3.3 Europe13.3.4 Asia-Pacific13.3.5 South America13.3.6 RoW 14 Preservatives Market14.1 Introduction14.2 by Source14.3 by Application14.4 by Region14.4.1 Increase in the Consumption of Canned Foods Fuels the Market for Preservatives Across the Globe14.4.2 North America14.4.3 Europe14.4.4 Asia-Pacific14.4.5 South America14.4.6 RoW 15 Functional Food Ingredients Market15.1 Introduction15.2 by Type15.3 by Application15.4 by Region 16 Specialty Starch Market16.1 Introduction16.2 by Type16.3 by Application16.4 by Region 17 Sugar Substitutes Market17.1 Introduction17.2 by Type17.3 by Application17.4 by Region 18 COVID-19 Impact on the Specialty Food Ingredients Market18.1 Introduction18.2 Realistic Scenario18.3 Optimistic Scenario18.4 Pessimistic Scenario 19 Specialty Food Ingredients Market, by Distribution Channel19.1 Introduction19.1.1 Distributors19.1.2 Manufacturers19.2 Regional Analysis19.2.1 North America19.2.2 Europe19.2.3 Asia-Pacific19.2.4 South America19.2.5 RoW 20 Competitive Landscape 21 Company Evaluation Matrix and Profiles21.1 Overview21.2 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions and Methodology21.2.1 Stars21.2.2 Emerging Leaders21.2.3 Pervasive Players21.2.4 Emerging Companies21.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019 (Overall Market)21.4 Company Profiles21.4.1 Cargill21.4.2 Adm21.4.3 DSM21.4.4 Kerry21.4.5 Dupont21.4.6 Givaudan21.4.7 Ingredion21.4.8 Sensient21.4.9 Tate & Lyle 21.4.10 Chr. Hansen21.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups/SMEs)21.5.1 Progressive Companies21.5.2 Starting Blocks21.5.3 Responsive Companies21.5.4 Dynamic Companies21.6 Start-Ups/SME Profiles21.6.1 Amano Enzyme21.6.2 Biocatalysts21.6.3 Enzyme Supplies21.6.4 Omega Protein21.6.5 Amco Proteins21.6.6 Axiom Foods21.6.7 Nutriati21.6.8 Fdl Ltd21.6.9 Crespel & Deiters 21.6.10 Aminola 22 Appendix

