Global Specialty Fertilizers Market - Analysis By Product, Crop, Ingredients, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights And Outlook Post Covid-19 Pandemic (2020-2025)

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive SummaryThe Global Specialty Fertilizers Market valued at USD 36.63 Billion in the year 2019 and x thousand tonnes by volume has been witnessing unprecedented growth. Specialty fertilizers are an easy and efficient way to supply household or garden plants with nutrients on a regular basis. The ultimate goal of adding specialty fertilizers to the soil is to supply the requisite amount of nutrients to crops and prevent the toxification of soil due to over-fertilization. Specialty fertilizers are a fast growing and diverse group of products with different characteristics containing one or more of the essential primary, secondary or micro-nutrients. Among the Product segment in the Specialty Fertilizers market (Compound Fertilizers, Slow Release Fertilizers, Controlled Release Fertilizers, Micronutrient Fertilizers), Compound Fertilizers segment leads the market. The compound fertilizer market has witnessed significant growth due to the need for increased productivity and to optimize yield and fertilizer intensity gap across regions. In addition, rise in awareness about soil profile and nutritional balance drives the growth of the compound fertilizer market.Based on Crop (Cereals & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Turf & Ornaments and Others), Cereals & Oilseeds segment holds considerable share. The dominance of the cereals & oilseeds segment is attributed to the increasing consumption of liquid fertilizers for these crops, particularly in the Asian and North American countries. Nitrogen used in specialty fertilizer solutions for cereals and oilseeds aims to improve spray droplet retention and penetration of active ingredients into the plant foliage.Based on Ingredients (UAN, CAN, MAP, Potassium Sulfate and Potassium Nitrate), UAN segment dominates the market for the specialty fertilizers. UAN (Urea Ammonium Nitrate) is considered to be an excellent irrigation fertilizer for cereal production and irrigated plant cultivation. UAN is basically used before ploughing field, which helps in enhancing degradation.The Asia Pacific Region dominates the Specialty Fertilizers market. The specialty fertilizers market in the region grows as Asia Pacific is home to two agriculture-dependent economies, India and China. The demand for specialized fertilizers has increased steeply as governments in these countries are heavily subsidizing fertilizers to increase crop yield. Scope of the Report• The report analyses the Specialty Fertilizers market By Value (USD Billion) and By Volume (thousand tonnes).• The report analyses the Specialty Fertilizers market by Product (Compound Fertilizers, Slow Release Fertilizers, Controlled Release Fertilizers, Micronutrient Fertilizers, Others).• The report assesses the Specialty Fertilizers market by Crop (Cereals & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Turf & Ornaments, Others).• The report evaluates the Specialty Fertilizers market by Ingredients (UAN, CAN, MAP, Potassium Sulfate, Potassium Nitrate).• The Global Specialty Fertilizers Market has been analysed by Region ( North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific) and by Country ( USA, Canada, Germany, Spain, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, Australia, India).• Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, product, crop and ingredients. Also, trends, drivers, challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, recent industry developments and mergers & acquisitions. The companies analysed in the report include Nutrien, Yara International, Israel Chemicals, K+S, The Mosaic Company, CF Industries, EuroChem, OCP S.A, Haifa Group, Wilbur-Ellis.• The report presents the analysis of Specialty Fertilizers market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025. Key Target Audience• Specialty Fertilizer Companies• Consulting and Advisory Firms• Government and Policy Makers• Investment Banks and Equity Firms• Regulatory Authorities

