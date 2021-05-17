Global Speaker Amplifier Market (2020 To 2027) - By Power, End-use And Region

DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Speaker Amplifier Market by Power and Mid Power and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global speaker amplifier market size was valued at $5.80 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.73 Billion by 2027, to register a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027.

A speaker amplifier is an electronic device, which increases the amplifier-sound from low level electronic audio signal to higher level audio signal for loudspeakers or headphones. It allows to increase vibrations to the maximum extent of signals without affecting wavelength or frequency, and help improve efficiency of a sound system. Its applications include concert & theatrical sound reinforcement systems, public address systems, and domestic systems such as a home-theatre or stereo system. Speaker amplifiers are also used in wireless communication as well as broadcasting.The global speaker amplifier market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the period of forecast period, owing to surge in demand for consumer electronics and growth installation of high-performance infotainment systems in automobiles. In addition, consumers around the globe prefer devices that are portable, easy to carry, and have features such as low power consumption, high speed, and greater accuracy, which propels manufacturers to focus and come up with advanced features for speaker amplifiers that are supported in handheld devices such as MP3 and portable docking stations. Moreover, increase in demand for audio systems in public and private events across the globe also fuels growth of the market. However, technical faults and issues associated with integration of audio devices is a major restraint for the speaker amplifier market growth. In addition, growing penetration of IoT technology in media & infotainment systems is expected to create opportunities for the speaker amplifier industry.The global speaker amplifier market is segmented into power, end use, and region. By power, the market is segmented into low power (less than 5W) and mid power (5W to 25W). The end use segment is divided into computer, phones, tablets, over-ear headphones, TWS, home entertainment, commercial, automotive, portable, smart home, IoT, wearable, and AR/VR.Region wise, the speaker amplifier market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).The key players operating in the market include as Cirrus, Maxim, ROHM, NXP Semiconductors, ADI, STMicroelectronics, Silicon Labs, ICE Power, ON Semiconductors, Monolithic Power Systems, and Infineon.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research Methodology1.4.1. Primary Research1.4.2. Secondary Research1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Cxo Perspective Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.4. Market Share Analysis, 20193.4.1. Top 5 Players RevenU.S.are, 20193.4.2. Top 5 Players Volume Share, 20193.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Surge in Demand for Consumer Electronics3.5.1.2. Growth Installation of High Performance Infotainment Systems in Automobiles3.5.1.3. the Development of Newer Audio Technologies Increasing User Experience3.5.1.4. Increase in Demand for Audio Systems in Public and Private Events Across the Globe3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. Technical Faults and Issues Associated with Integration of Audio Devices3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Growing Penetration of IoT End Use in Media & Infotainment Systems3.5.3.2. Increase in Research and Development for Providing Enhanced Features in Speaker Amplifier3.6. Pricing Analysis3.6.1. Pricing at Different Volume Levels by Power Wattage Less Than 5W3.6.2. Pricing at Different Volume Levels by Power Wattage Between 5W to 25W3.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis3.7.1. Impact on Market Size3.7.2. Impact on Product Pricing3.7.3. End-user Trends, Preference, and Budget Impact3.7.4. Key Player Strategy Chapter 4: Global Speaker Amplifier Market, by Power4.1. Overview4.2. Low Power (Less Than 5W)4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.3. Mid Power (5W to 25W)4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 5: Global Speaker Amplifier Market, by End Use5.1. Overview5.2. Computer5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.3. Phones5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.4. Tablets5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.5. Over-Ear Headphones5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.6. Tws5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.7. Home Entertainment5.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.8. Commercial5.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.8.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.9. Automotive5.9.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.9.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.10. Portable5.10.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.10.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.10.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.11. Smart Home5.11.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.11.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.11.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.12. Iot5.12.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.12.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.12.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.13. Wearable5.13.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.13.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.13.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.14. Ar/Vr5.14.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.14.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.14.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 6: Speaker Amplifier Market, by Region6.1. Overview6.2. North America6.3. Europe6.4. Asia-Pacific6.5. LAMEA

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape Chapter 8: Competitive Dashboard8.1. Competitive Heatmap Chapter 9: Company Profile9.1. Analog Devices, Inc. (Adi)9.1.1. Company Overview9.1.2. Key Executives9.1.3. Company Snapshot9.1.4. Product Portfolio9.1.5. R&D Expenditure9.1.6. Business Performance9.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.2. Cirrus Logic, Inc.9.2.1. Company Overview9.2.2. Key Executives9.2.3. Company Snapshot9.2.4. Product Portfolio9.2.5. R&D Expenditure9.2.6. Business Performance9.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.3. Icepower A/S9.3.1. Company Overview9.3.2. Key Executive9.3.3. Company Snapshot9.3.4. Product Portfolio9.3.5. Key Strategic Move(S)S and Developments9.4. Infineon Technologies Ag9.4.1. Company Overview9.4.2. Key Executives9.4.3. Company Snapshot9.4.4. Operating Business Segments9.4.5. Product Portfolio9.4.6. R&D Expenditure9.4.7. Business Performance9.4.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.5. Maxim Integrated9.5.1. Company Overview9.5.2. Key Executives9.5.3. Company Snapshot9.5.4. Product Portfolio9.5.5. R&D Expenditure9.5.6. Business Performance9.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.6. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.9.6.1. Company Overview9.6.2. Key Executives9.6.3. Company Snapshot9.6.4. Operating Business Segments9.6.5. Product Portfolio9.6.6. R&D Expenditure9.6.7. Business Performance9.6.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.7. Nxp Semiconductor9.7.1. Company Overview9.7.2. Company Snapshot9.7.3. Product Portfolio9.7.4. R&D Expenditure9.7.5. Business Performance9.7.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.8. ON Semiconductor9.8.1. Company Overview9.8.2. Key Executives9.8.3. Company Snapshot9.8.4. Operating Business Segments9.8.5. Product Portfolio9.8.6. R&D Expenditure9.8.7. Business Performance9.8.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.9. Rohm Co., Ltd.9.9.1. Company Overview9.9.2. Key Executives9.9.3. Company Snapshot9.9.4. Product Portfolio9.9.5. R&D Expenditure9.9.6. Business Performance9.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.10. Silicon Laboratories Inc.9.10.1. Company Overview9.10.2. Key Executive9.10.3. Company Snapshot9.10.4. Product Portfolio9.10.5. R&D Expenditure9.10.6. Business Performance9.11. Stmicroelectronics N. V.9.11.1. Company Overview9.11.2. Company Snapshot9.11.3. Operating Business Segments9.11.4. Product Portfolio9.11.5. R&D Expenditure9.11.6. Business Performance9.11.7. Key Strategic Moves and DevelopmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1xq9da

