Global Space Situational Awareness Market (2021 To 2026) - Increasing Involvement Of Private Players In Global Space Industry Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Space Situational Awareness Market by Solution (Services, Payload Systems, and Software), Orbital Range (Near-Earth and Deep Space), End Use (Commercial, and Government & Military), Object, Capability, and Region...

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Space Situational Awareness Market by Solution (Services, Payload Systems, and Software), Orbital Range (Near-Earth and Deep Space), End Use (Commercial, and Government & Military), Object, Capability, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Space situational awareness market is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2021 to USD 1.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Space situational awareness refers to the tracking and surveillance of objects in the earth's orbit, monitoring space weather conditions, and tracking & detecting near-earth objects to mitigate or reduce the hazards of a collision. It also includes the monitoring of distinct activities carried out by different countries and object characterization, in terms of speed and type, to identify threats posed to the security of different nations. The growth of the space situational awareness market can be attributed to factors such as the growing congestion of objects in space and the focus of government agencies and private entities on space situational awareness.

The Space situational awareness market is dominated by a few globally established players such as L3Harris Technologies (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (US), Parsons Corporation (US), and Peraton (US), among others. These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. COVID-19 has affected the Space situational awareness market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country. Industry experts believe that the pandemic has not affected the demand for Space situational awareness in the commercial, Government and defense sectors.

Based on solution, the service segment is estimated to witness the largest share of the space situational awareness market from 2021 to 2026.

Based on solution, the services segment of the space situational awareness market is estimated to hold the dominant market share in 2021. This is due to the increasing need for expansion of space weather services networks with additional capabilities, development of SSA tools, and the need for space surveillance and tracking for the smooth functioning of satellites. In July 2021, the Space Weather Prediction Center (US) added the WAM-IPE, its newest model, to the Space Weather Prediction Center's toolkit. This new model is focused on the part of the Earth's atmosphere where many US satellites are in orbit and could be vulnerable to energy from the sun.

In July 2021, the US Space Force Service is pursuing a deep space advanced radar concept program, also known as DARC. According to the service, the platform is a ground-based radar system designed to detect, track, and maintain custody of deep space objects 24/7. It will primarily track objects in the geosynchronous-Earth orbit, though it could also track objects in low-Earth orbit. DARC will augment the military's space surveillance network as an additional sensor with increased capacity and capability to monitor deep space objects and provide full global coverage.

Based on orbital range, a near-Earth segment of the space situational awareness market is projected to witness the largest share in 2021.

Based on orbital range, the near-Earth segment is projected to lead the space situational awareness market during the forecast period. The growing demand for high-speed, low-latency communication and increased satellite and spacecraft launches in the low Earth orbit are primarily driving this segment. In March 2020, Russian built a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket equipped with a Fregat booster. It was launched successfully from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome carrying a Glonass-M navigational satellite into medium Earth orbit. In March 2021, an undisclosed commercial customer awarded a contract to Lockheed Martin to build and deliver a payload intended to ensure space domain knowledge. The payload, equipped with an optical sensor, will be used for object detection and image capture from geosynchronous Earth orbit in support of efforts to maintain space situational awareness.

Based on end-use, the commercial segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth of the space situational awareness market from 2021 to 2026.

Based on end-use, the commercial segment of the space situational awareness market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by investments from private players in space research and satellite communication services, the need for real-time data on mission-related debris and space traffic assessment, and the need to monitor the structural integrity of nuclear power stations.

The North American market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2026 in the space situational awareness market.

Based on region, North America is expected to lead the space situational awareness market from 2021 to 2026. The US is a lucrative market for Space situational awareness in the North American region. The US government has taken various initiatives to encourage the growth of the space situational awareness market. For instance, space situational awareness programs conducted by the US government focus on intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, environmental monitoring, and command & control. Since the 1960s, the US military has had significant SSA capabilities, largely based on the backbone of missile warning radar.

The original impetus was the need to track Soviet missiles, nuclear warheads, and space-based threats. In recent years, the US military's operations have been more focused on protecting satellites. In May 2021, Parsons Corporation was awarded a task order contract by the Space and Missile Systems Center Special Programs Directorate (SMC/SPG) for Integrated Solution for Situational Awareness (ISSA) support, potentially worth up to USD 185 million. It will provide SMC/SPG and its strategic partners with highly specialized services in IT engineering, space domain expertise, software development, scientific analysis, and data analytics to develop, maintain, sustain, and enhance the ISSA system.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Space Situational Awareness Market4.2 Space Situational Awareness Market, by End-Use4.3 Space Situational Awareness Market, by Region4.4 Space Situational Awareness Market, by Country

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Deployment of Small Satellites5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Space-Based Sensing Activities5.2.1.3 Growing Space Congestion5.2.1.4 Rising Demand for Earth Observation Imagery and Analytics5.2.1.5 Increase in Number of Space Exploration Missions5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Complex Regulatory Requirements5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Lower Earth Orbit (Leo)-Based Services5.2.3.2 Increasing Involvement of Private Players in Global Space Industry5.2.3.3 Growing Need for Commercial On-Orbit Satellite Activities5.2.3.4 Increased Government Investment in Space Situational Awareness5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Inability to Detect Micro-Sized Debris5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Space Situational Awareness Market5.3.1 Demand-Side Impact5.3.1.1 Key Developments from January 2018 to July 20215.3.2 Supply-Side Impact5.3.2.1 Key Developments from January 2018 to September 20215.4 Ranges and Scenarios5.5 Value Chain Analysis of Space Situational Awareness Market5.6 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business5.6.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Space Situational Awareness Manufacturers5.7 Space Situational Awareness Market Ecosystem5.8 Average Selling Price of Space Situational Awareness Solutions5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.10 Trade Data Statistics5.11 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Technology Trends6.2.1 New Model to Help Predict Space Weather Impact6.2.2 Ai to Monitor Wildlife6.2.3 Development of Nanosats for Secure Communication6.2.4 Use of Robots for In-Orbit Services6.3 Technology Analysis6.4 Use Case Analysis6.4.1 Use Case: Jurisdiction and Control6.5 Impact of Megatrends6.5.1 Development of Low-Cost Active Debris Removal Technology6.5.2 Advanced Communication6.6 Innovations and Patent Registrations

7 Space Situational Awareness Market, by Solution7.1 Introduction7.2 Services7.3 Payload Systems7.4 Software

8 Space Situational Awareness Market, by Object8.1 Introduction8.2 Mission-Related Debris8.2.1 Increasing Need for Orbital Debris Removal8.3 Rocket Bodies8.3.1 Hybrid Approach to Debris Tracking8.4 Fragmentation Debris8.4.1 Need for Innovation in Tracking Technology8.5 Functional Spacecraft8.5.1 Increasing Need for Technological Support for Government and Commercial Applications8.6 Non-Functional Spacecraft8.6.1 Increase in Non-Operational Satellites8.7 Others

9 Space Situational Awareness Market, by Orbital Range9.1 Introduction9.2 Near-Earth9.2.1 Leo9.2.1.1 Demand for Orbit Prediction of Space Objects Trajectory Drives Segment9.2.2 Meo/Heo9.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Satellite Services Drives Segment9.2.3 Geo9.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Optical Sensors for Object Detection Drives Segment9.3 Deep Space9.3.1 Ongoing Technological Advances to Boost Future Deep Space Exploration Activities

10 Space Situational Awareness Market, by Capability10.1 Introduction10.2 Detect, Track, and Identify (D/T/Id)10.3 Threat Warning & Assessment10.3.1 High Altitude Nuclear Detection10.3.2 Orbital Asat10.3.3 Directed Energy Attack10.3.4 Jamming10.3.5 Others (Cyber Attack, Direct Ascent Asat)10.4 Characterization

11 Space Situational Awareness Market, by End-Use11.1 Introduction11.2 Government & Military11.2.1 National Space Agencies11.2.1.1 Growing Use of Payloads for Efficient Earth Observation Applications11.2.2 Departments of Defense11.2.2.1 Increasing Need to Improve and Enhance Existing Issa Systems11.2.3 Search & Rescue Entities11.2.3.1 Rising Focus on Using Payload Systems for Search & Rescue Operations11.2.4 Intelligence Community11.2.4.1 Increasing Need for Space Situational Awareness Library11.2.5 Academic & Research Institutions11.2.5.1 Increasing Support from Governments to Train Students to Develop Satellites11.3 Commercial11.3.1 Satellite Operators/Owners11.3.1.1 Investments from Private Players in Space Research and Satellite Communication Services Boost Segment11.3.2 Launch Providers11.3.2.1 Need for Real-Time Data on Mission-Related Debris Drives Segment11.3.3 Space Insurance Companies11.3.3.1 Helps Monitor Disasters Originating from Space11.3.4 Energy Industry11.3.4.1 Accelerated Need to Monitor Structural Integrity of Nuclear Power Stations11.3.5 Air Traffic & Navigation Service Providers11.3.5.1 Increasing Need for Space Traffic Management11.3.6 Others

12 Regional Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Introduction13.2 Competitive Overview13.3 Market Ranking Analysis of Key Players, 202013.4 Market Share of Key Players, 202013.5 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players, 202013.6 Company Product Footprint Analysis13.6.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant13.6.1.1 Star13.6.1.2 Emerging Leader13.6.1.3 Pervasive13.6.1.4 Participant13.6.2 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant13.6.2.1 Progressive Company13.6.2.2 Responsive Company13.6.2.3 Starting Block13.6.2.4 Dynamic Company13.7 Competitive Scenario13.7.1 Market Evaluation Framework13.7.2 New Product Launches and Developments13.7.3 Deals

14 Company Profiles: Key Players14.1 Key Players14.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation14.1.2 L3Harris Technologies14.1.3 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.14.1.4 Parsons Corporation14.1.5 Peraton14.1.6 Exoanalytic Solutions14.1.7 Schafer Corporation14.1.9 Northstar Earth & Space Inc. 14.1.10 Elecnor Deimos Group 14.1.11 Spacenav 14.1.12 Applied Defense Solutions 14.1.13 Globvision 14.1.14 Telespazio S.P.A.14.2 Other Players14.2.1 Vision Engineering Solutions, LLC14.2.2 Gmv Innovating Solutions14.2.3 Etamax Space

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qjtzfr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-space-situational-awareness-market-2021-to-2026---increasing-involvement-of-private-players-in-global-space-industry-presents-opportunities-301436214.html

SOURCE Research and Markets