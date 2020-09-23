Global Source-to-Pay Leader Announces Upcoming PRGXchange™ Virtual Thought Leadership Series

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a leader in recovery audit and spend analytics services worldwide, announced its PRGXchange virtual event will be held October 20-22, 2020.

The company invites finance and procurement leaders to join the conversation with other source-to-pay (S2P) leaders for a complimentary, interactive series that will cover a range of topics including S2P, general business and how current events are impacting S2P professionals - including personal and professional development.

"We are excited to share this series of engaging thought leaders across a variety of industries who will share how participants can experience personal and professional development, even during unprecedented times," said PRGX President and CEO Ron Stewart.

Last year, the company's 12 th annual PRGXchange Conference was held in Nashville, Tenn. and hosted finance and procurement leaders from various business sectors, including technology, pharmaceutical, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, retail and grocery.

To learn more about PRGXchange or to register for a session, visit https://goto.prgx.com/Virtual.html.

