Global Solar Street Lighting Market Report 2021-2027 - Increasing Number Of Smart Cities To Drive The Growth Of Solar Street Lighting

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solar Street Lighting - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fresh from the COVID-19 Experience, the World Will Step Up Environmental Governance & Building Energy Efficient Cities Will be the Starting Point. Solar Street Lighting to Reach US$ 14 Billion, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.

The growth will be led by the confluence of several favorable factors like the shift towards clean energy, government initiatives and massive adoption of these systems. Solar street lighting systems rely on solar photovoltaic panels for capturing and storing solar energy, and are widely considered for outdoor lighting. Ambitious programs to promote sustainable development and curtail greenhouse gas emissions coupled with government subsidies and focus on clean power are stimulating the market growth.

In addition to targeting integration of renewable energy into the grid, various countries are betting on solar street lighting to serve remote areas that are difficult to be covered by traditional options. These systems are garnering significant attention owing to their extended service life, ecological operations, high energy efficiency and low emissions. Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Africa are making serious efforts to tap solar energy and pushing solar networks.

Increasing investment in advanced infrastructure such as highways and roads to accommodate rising vehicular traffic is expected to present lucrative opportunities to market participants. Declining costs of solar lighting systems have made them an attractive alternative to conventional options that are known for heavy carbon footprint along with expensive operating and maintenance costs. In addition, lighting accounts for 19% of global energy and 25-30% of household energy consumption.The use of solar energy along with efficient lighting options like LEDs and CFLs is slated to help countries in restraining energy-related costs without burdening the environment with carbon emissions. LED-powered solar street lighting is emerging as an intriguing option for supporting the outdoor infrastructure due to outstanding properties of LED technology, such as energy saving, high efficiency, easy maintenance and environmental protection. Representing a cold light source, LED solar street light is free from carbon emissions and other polluting substances. Standalone solar street lighting systems are predicted to register the fastest growth rate. Rather than using grid supply, these systems rely on batteries for storage of solar energy, and offer a cost-effective solution for solar street lighting. Standalone solar street lightning offers a suitable option for areas that are not served by power grid. These systems are capable of storing and collecting solar energy that is converted into electricity as per the requirement. These benefits establish standalone systems an appropriate solution to remote areas.

The segment is likely to gain from increasing adoption across off-grid locations and high cost of conventional street lighting infrastructure. Developing countries, including Bangladesh, Indonesia, Tanzania, India, Cambodia, Kenya, and Ethiopia, are increasingly investing in standalone systems. Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Pandemic Chokes Supply from China

With COVID-19 Pandemic Crushing the Sentiment in the World Construction Sector, Solar Street Lighting Market Set to Exhibit Substantial Decline in 2020

A Prelude to Solar Street Lighting Market

Global Solar Street Lighting Market to Move Ahead at Lightning Speed Post COVID-19

LED Remains at the Forefront of Solar Street Lighting Revolution

Residential Application Segment Leads the Smart Street Lighting Market

Asia-Pacific Market for Solar Street Lighting to Witness Fastest Growth

Europe and the US to Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities

and the US to Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities Market Players Gain from New Solar Street Lighting Contracts

Emerging Trends Warranting Attention from Solar Street Lighting Vendors

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 69 Featured):

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Bridgelux, Inc.

Cooper Lighting, LLC

Dragons Breath Solar Ltd.

Jiangsu SOKOYO Solar Lighting Co., Ltd.

Signify Holding BV

Solektra International

Sunna Design SA

Urja Global Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Rise in Global Electricity Demand Creates Conducive Scenario for Wider Uptake of Solar Street Lighting

Solar Street Lighting Market Stands to Gain from Growing Focus on Renewable Energy Sources amidst Rising Concerns over Fossil Fuel Usage

Solar Energy Emerges as a Reliable Renewable

Government Participation in Boosting Solar Energy Uptake Elevates Momentum in Solar Street Lighting Market

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Future Prospects Remain Favorable Amid Growing Population & Urbanization Drive

Continued Rise in Vehicular Traffic to Drive the Demand for Smart Street Lighting

Increasing Number of Smart Cities to Drive the Growth of Solar Street Lighting

Appealing Benefits & Influx of New Solutions Enable Smart Solar Street Lighting to Post Impressive Gains

Technological Advancements Crucial to Sustain Market Growth

Technological Advancements in Solar LED Street Lights

IoT Adoption Encourages the Spread of Smart Solar Street Light

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 119

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lmfq9b

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-solar-street-lighting-market-report-2021-2027---increasing-number-of-smart-cities-to-drive-the-growth-of-solar-street-lighting-301305965.html

SOURCE Research and Markets