Global Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market Research Report (2020 To 2026) - By Product, Application And Region

The Global Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market size was estimated at USD 128.59 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 143.76 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 12.13% to reach USD 255.62 Billion by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market, including Abundant Solar Energy Inc., Adani Group, Akuo Energy SAS, ALSA Solar System LLC, Bechtel Corporation, BELECTRIC GmbH, Canadian Solar Inc., Citizen Solar, Conergy Inc., Enerparc AG, Enviromena Power Systems LLC, Farella Braun + Martel LLP, First Solar, Inc., GreenSpark, Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd, Hild Energy Private Limited, juwi AG, Kaval Power Private Limited, Plethora Power Pvt. Ltd, Saur Energy, Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd., STRATA SOLAR, LLC, SunPower Corporation, Swinerton Builders, Inc., TBEA Co., Ltd., Topsun Co., Ltd, Trina Solar Limited, and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Growing environmental concerns along with strict regulatory mandates5.1.1.2. Restructuring & refurbishment of existing electrical infrastructure5.1.1.3. Decrease in price of photovoltaic modules for a solar construction5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Conversion efficacy of PV system technology5.1.2.2. Fluctuation in exchange rates puts pressure5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Rising government support and encouragement in the emerging countries5.1.3.2. Value-added services provided by a solar EPC5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Issues related to land acquisition, engineering, supply chain, site operations, and liaising5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market, by Product6.1. Introduction6.2. Ground Mounted6.3. Rooftop 7. Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market, by Technology7.1. Introduction7.2. Concentrated Solar Power7.3. Photovoltaic 8. Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market, by Application8.1. Introduction8.2. Commercial8.3. Industrial8.4. Residential8.5. Utility 9. Americas Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States 10. Asia-Pacific Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. Singapore10.10. South Korea10.11. Thailand 11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Solar Engineering, Procurement & Construction Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player12.4. Competitive Scenario12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.4.4. Investment & Funding12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. Abundant Solar Energy Inc.13.2. Adani Group13.3. Akuo Energy SAS13.4. ALSA Solar System LLC13.5. Bechtel Corporation13.6. BELECTRIC GmbH13.7. Canadian Solar Inc.13.8. Citizen Solar13.9. Conergy Inc.13.10. Enerparc AG13.11. Enviromena Power Systems LLC13.12. Farella Braun + Martel LLP13.13. First Solar, Inc.13.14. GreenSpark13.15. Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd13.16. Hild Energy Private Limited13.17. juwi AG13.18. Kaval Power Private Limited13.19. Plethora Power Pvt. Ltd13.20. Saur Energy13.21. Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd.13.22. STRATA SOLAR, LLC13.23. SunPower Corporation13.24. Swinerton Builders, Inc.13.25. TBEA Co., Ltd.13.26. Topsun Co., Ltd13.27. Trina Solar Limited13.28. Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. 14. Appendix

