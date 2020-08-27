Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market (2020 To 2025) - Digital Transformation Across Organizations Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market by Component (Solutions (Software and Appliances) and Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), End User (Service Providers and Verticals), and Region...

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market by Component (Solutions (Software and Appliances) and Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), End User (Service Providers and Verticals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global SD-WAN market size is expected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2020 to USD 8.4 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.5% during the forecast period. The increasing number of cloud-based applications increases traffic in the network and SD-WAN provides better cloud connectivity than MPLS does. As a result, enterprises are expected to opt for SD-WAN. The deployment of SD-WAN also enables network operators to save capital and reduce OPEX. To handle increased traffic, enterprises need to move toward more advanced technologies, boosting the global SD-WAN market during the forecast period.

By organization size, SMEs segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period.

The SMEs segment is expected to account for a higher market share during the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions increase flexibility and reduce capital expenditure. Increasing adoption of cloud-based SD-WAN solutions has enhanced the affordability of SD-WAN solutions resulting in increased demand for SD-WAN solutions from the SMEs. Also, service providers are increasingly adopting the SD-WAN technology to offset the declining MPLS revenues, as well as cater to the new customer segments especially the SMEs.

Among the deployment type, cloud deployment is expected to dominate the market in the future.

The cloud-enabled SD-WAN deployment model offers the benefits and features of on-premises along with the added benefit of connecting to a virtual or cloud gateway have boosted the adoption of SD-WAN solutions. Furthermore, businesses and enterprises are moving to cloud-based applications, thus the demand and adoption of cloud-based SD-WAN are going to increase over time.

Among regions, North America to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is expected to record the highest growth rate among all regions, as the region is the fastest adopter of innovative technologies. An increasing need for mobility services is a major growth factor for the SD-WAN market.In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the SD-WANmarket.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Global SD-WAN Market4.2 Market, by Deployment Mode, 20204.3 Market in North America, by End User and Country4.4 Market in Europe, by End User and Country4.5 Market in Asia Pacific, by End User and Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Cloud-Based Solutions5.2.1.2 Rising Need for Mobility Services5.2.1.3 Enterprises' Focus on Reducing Opex with SD-WAN5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Reliability Issues in SD-WAN5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Digital Transformation Across Organizations5.2.3.2 Increasing Network Traffic5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Concerns Over SD-WAN Security5.3 Covid-19-Driven Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.4 SD-WAN Application Areas5.4.1 Unified Communication5.4.2 Cloud Approach5.4.3 Remote Connectivity5.4.4 Application Performance5.4.5 Network Optimization5.4.6 Multibranch Connectivity5.4.7 Security5.4.8 Offnet Vpn 6 SD-WAN Market, by Network Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Multiprotocol Label Switching6.3 Broadband6.4 Long-Term Evolution6.5 Hybrid 7 SD-WAN Market, by Component7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Component: Impact of Covid-19 on Market7.1.2 Component: Market Drivers7.2 Solutions7.2.1 Software7.2.2 Appliances7.3 Services7.3.1 Consulting7.3.2 Implementation7.3.3 Training and Support 8 SD-WAN Market, by Deployment Mode8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Deployment Mode: Impact of Covid-19 on Market8.1.2 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers8.2 On-Premises8.3 Cloud 9 SD-WAN Market, by Organization Size9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Organization Size: Impact of Covid-19 on Market9.1.2 Organization Size: Market Drivers9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises9.3 Large Enterprises 10 SD-WAN Market, by End User10.1 Introduction10.2 Service Providers10.2.1 Service Providers: Impact of Covid-19 on Market10.2.2 Service Providers: Market Drivers10.3 Verticals10.3.1 Verticals: Impact of Covid-19 on Market10.3.2 Verticals: SD-WAN Market Drivers10.3.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance10.3.4 Manufacturing10.3.5 Retail10.3.6 Healthcare10.3.7 Government10.3.8 Transportation and Logistics10.3.9 Energy and Utilities 10.3.10 Others 11 SD-WAN Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.2.1 North America: Covid-19 Impact on SD-WAN Market11.2.2 North America: Market Drivers11.2.3 United States11.2.4 Canada11.3 Europe11.3.1 Europe: Covid-19 Impact on SD-WAN Market11.3.2 Europe: Market Drivers11.3.3 United Kingdom11.3.4 Germany11.3.5 Rest of Europe11.4 Asia Pacific11.4.1 Asia Pacific: Covid-19 Impact on SD-WAN Market11.4.2 Asia Pacific: Market Drivers11.4.3 China11.4.4 Japan11.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific11.5 Rest of the World11.5.1 Brazil11.5.2 Gulf Cooperation Council11.5.3 Others 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping12.1.1 Visionary Leaders12.1.2 Innovators12.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators12.1.4 Emerging Companies12.2 Strength of Product Portfolio12.3 Business Strategy Excellence12.4 Ranking of Key Players for the Market, 2020 13 Company Profiles13.1 Cisco13.2 Vmware13.3 Silver Peak13.4 Aryaka13.5 Nokia13.6 Oracle13.7 Huawei13.8 Infovista13.9 Citrix13.10 Juniper Networks13.11 Fortinet13.12 Hpe13.13 Fatpipe13.14 Riverbed13.15 Cloudgenix13.16 Versa Networks13.17 Adaptiv Networks13.18 Peplink13.19 Lavelle Networks13.20 Martello13.21 Mushroom Networks13.22 Zenlayer13.23 Bigleaf13.24 Ciena13.25 Nec13.26 Flexiwan 14 Appendix

