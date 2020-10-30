Global Snack Bars Market Report 2020: Market Accounted For $21.88 Billion In 2019 And Is Expected To Reach $42.34 Billion By 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Snack Bars - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Snack bars Market accounted for $21.88 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $42.34 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Increasing awareness about health and fitness and resultant predilection for healthy snack products are the major factors propelling market growth. However, high initial investments and marketing costs are restraining the growth of the market.Snack bars are nourishing and high-calorie content which is frivolous and easy to carry well-liked snack food. The snack bars are often collective with corn or honey syrup and are condensed to form a bar that makes it easy to carry packed lunches, hiking, or other outdoor activities. Various prominent flavor components for plant-based snack bars include beet, spirulina, peanut butter, orange, brownie, and red berry.Based on the distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the growth of the organized retail sector; moreover, shelf spacing is growing which is likely to provide well-built visibility and accessibility of customer products. Attractive box packaging and discounts offered by these stores are also likely to contribute to the segment growth.By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the command for healthy foods. Snack and cereal bar manufacturers in the region are effectively gathering the increasing consumer demand for nutritious dietary snacks. Due to the high competition in the snack bars market in North America, manufacturers are launching variants of snack bars to differentiate their products in the market. What the report offers:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Product Analysis3.7 Application Analysis3.8 Emerging Markets3.9 Impact of COVID-19 4 Porters Five Forces Analysis4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3 Threat of Substitutes4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5 Competitive Rivalry 5 Global Snack Bars Market, By Product5.1 Introduction5.2 Breakfast Bars5.3 Energy and Nutrition Bars5.4 Fruit Bars5.5 Cereal Bars5.5.1 Granola/Muesli Bars 6 Global Snack Bars Market, By Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Vegetarian Protein Bars6.3 Gluten Free Protein Bars 7 Global Snack Bars Market, By Distribution Channel7.1 Introduction7.2 Offline Distribution7.2.1 Convenience Stores7.2.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarket7.2.3 Retail Stores7.2.4 Department Store7.2.5 E commerce7.2.6 Specialty Stores7.3 Online Distribution 8 Global Snack Bars Market, By Ingredients8.1 Introduction8.2 Dried Fruits8.3 Nuts8.4 Whole Grains 9 Global Snack Bars Market, By Sales Channel9.1 Introduction9.2 Aftermarket9.3 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider 10 Global Snack Bars Market, By Application10.1 Introduction10.2 Adult Female10.3 Adult Male10.4 Youth 11 Global Snack Bars Market, By Geography 12 Key Developments12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers12.3 New Product Launches12.4 Expansions12.5 Other Key Strategies 13 Company Profiling13.1 Associated British Foods13.2 Cliff Bar and Company13.3 General Mills13.4 Halo Foods13.5 KIND Snacks13.6 Mars Inc.13.7 Nestle SA13.8 PepsiCo13.9 Post Holdings13.10 The Kellogg Company13.11 Nature Valley13.12 Alpen and Jordan13.13 Quaker Oats13.14 Earnest Eats13.15 Oriole Healthy FoodsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fo3s5u

