Global Smartphone Market To Grow Over 464 Million Units During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The smartphone market is expected to grow by 464.20 million units during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the smartphone market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The smartphone market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Global Mobile Biometrics Market - Global mobile biometrics market is segmented by technology (fingerprint recognition, face recognition, voice recognition, and others), application (access control, mobile payment, and authentication), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Wireless Phone Chargers Market - Global wireless phone chargers market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Major Three Smartphone Market Participants:

Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. operates its business through segments such as Google and Other Bets. The company offers smartphones under the brand Google Pixel.

Apple Inc.

Apple Inc. operates its business through segments such as iPhone, iPad, Mac, Wearables, Home and Accessories, and Services. The company offers smartphones under the brand iPhone.

BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd.

BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers smartphones under the brands, Oppo, OnePlus, Realme, and Vivo.

Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Smartphone market is segmented as below:

Technology

Android



IOS



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

The smartphone market is driven by the growing adoption of AI in smartphones. In addition, other factors such as the increasing adoption of premium smartphones in emerging countries are expected to trigger the smartphone market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

