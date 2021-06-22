Global Smart Transportation Technologies And Markets Report 2020 Featuring BMW, Daimler, GM, BAE Systems, Tesla, NXP Semiconductors, Cisco Systems, Verizon, And Honda
This report analyzes the market for commercialized smart transportation solutions. It helps readers to understand how the smart transportation solutions market will evolve, as well as the trends that will impact its adoption.
The report focuses on mobility solutions that have been developed or customized to meet the unique needs of intelligent transport systems. The scope of this report also includes services provided for integrating such solutions or managed connectivity services.
This study was conducted with a global perspective in terms of smart transportation technologies and its applications. The scope of the report encompasses various components used in smart transportation namely solutions and services. The market also is divided based on modes of transportation.
Additionally, the application industry for the market is segmented into shared mobility, public transport, remote information/guidance, autonomous/driverless vehicles, and others, which include transit hub, electronic toll collection, and variable speed limit. The present global market offers an opportunity to the stakeholders, largely because of a surge in cloud-based services and the increased use of IoT devices across the automotive sector.
This report highlights different solution types in the smart transportation market, which include parking management, traffic management, security & surveillance, smart ticketing, passenger information management, and others comprising fleet management, vehicle telematics, and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR). The services segment is majorly sub-divided into training and consulting, integration services, support, and maintenance. The estimated and forecast market revenue considered in this report is the summation of prices for software, hardware, and subscription services.
This report also offers insights on drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the market, which was gathered through primary and secondary research. The strategy adopted by the companies in the global market is provided in the report to analyze ongoing trends in the market. The report provides market share analysis and key vendor profiles of top smart transportation solution providers. The region-level study includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America.
This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economy that caused the slowdown it created in the economy due to lockdown in various countries. When people are following social distancing and relying more on technology, it is observed that security threats have been increased along with growing cyber-attacks. It is expected that the demand for connectivity solutions across the automotive industry will increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic and boost the smart transportation market.
The Report Includes:
- 85 tables
- An overview of the global market for smart transportation technologies
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 with a projection of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Market share analysis of smart transportation technologies based on transportation mode, component, application, technology deployment, and geographical region
- Identification of new opportunities, challenges, and technological hurdles within the smart transportation applications
- Impact analysis of COVID-19 on smart transportation market, and insights into transportation challenges during and post-COVID and some expected connectivity solutions across the automotive industry
- Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, and discussion of technological, and regulatory elements that are affecting the future marketplace for smart transportation
- Competitive landscape featuring major market participants, their company share analysis, and key strategies adopted by them
- Company profiles of the leading automotive manufacturers and connectivity/security providers, including BMW Group, Daimler Group, General Motors (GM), BAE Systems Inc., Tesla Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Cisco Systems Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Categorization of Intelligent Transport Systems
- Travel Information
- Freeway Management and Arterial Management
- Archived Data Management
- Public Transportation
- Emergency Management Strategies
- Construction and Maintenance Management Strategies
- Other Traffic Management
- Vehicle Safety
- Connected Vehicle (CV) Technology
- Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Applications
- Key ITS Technologies
- Benefits of ITS Applications: Smart Transportation Segment
- IT Challenges in Smart Transportation
- Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Transportation
- Financial Impact
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Smart Transportation
- Transportation Challenges During COVID-19
- Post COVID-19 - Expected Changes in Smart Transportation
- Mobility Trends During COVID-19
- COVID-19 Impact on the Public Transport Segment
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Transportation Mode
- Introduction
- Roadways
- Railways
- Marine
- Airways
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Component
- Smart Transportation Solutions
- Smart Parking Management
- Smart Traffic Management
- Security and Surveillance
- Smart Ticketing
- Passenger Information System
- Others
- Smart Transportation Services
- Training and Consulting Services
- Integrated Services
- Support and Maintenance Services
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Shared Mobility
- Public Transport
- Route Information/Guidance
- Autonomous/Driverless Vehicles
- Others
- Transit Hub
- Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)
- Variable Speed Limit (VSL)
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode
- On-premise
- Cloud
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis
- Market Share Analysis
- Key Market Developments
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Auto Manufacturers
- BMW GROUP
- Daimler Group
- General Motors
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
- Tesla
- Connectivity/Security/Telecom Providers
- Arxan
- Atmel
- BAE Systems, Inc.
- Broadstar Information Technologies
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Computer Science Corp.
- Escrypt
- Fireeye
- Forgerock
- Gemalto (Thales Dis Ais Deutschland Gmbh)
- Hancom Mds Inc.
- Huawei
- IBM Corp.
- Idemia Group
- Intel Corp.
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- NXP Semiconductors
- Protegrity Usa Inc.
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
- Sprint Corp.
- Telstra
- Trillium
- Utimaco
- Verizon Communications Inc.
