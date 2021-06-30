Global Smart Surfaces Market Report 2021: Reach US$93.4 Billion By The Year 2027 - Graphene Smart Surface Technology Holds Potential For Use In Various Applications
DUBLIN, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Surfaces - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Smart Surfaces Market to Reach US$93.4 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Surfaces estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$93.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 55.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Self-Cleaning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 51.4% CAGR to reach US$32.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Self-Healing segment is readjusted to a revised 55.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Smart Surfaces market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 32% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 67.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Smart Surfaces market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 32.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$20.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 67.4% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 47.8% and 51.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 50.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$20.5 Billion by the year 2027.
Self-Assembling Segment Corners a 22.5% Share in 2020
In the global Self-Assembling segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 60% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$792.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$21.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Key Topics Covered: 1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- Fight against COVID-19: The Case of Antiviral Surfaces
- An Introduction to Smart Surfaces
- Types of Smart Surface Materials
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Growing Use of Smart Surfaces in Varied Applications to Boost Market Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- 3M Company
- Clariant AG
- Debiotech SA
- DowDuPont, Inc.
- Gentex Corporation
- HZO Inc.
- NanoShine Ltd.
- nanotron Technologies GmbH
- P2i Limited
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Focus on Anti-Microbial Surfaces to Fuel Growth Demand for Smart Surfaces in Medical and Healthcare Sector
- Risk of HAIs and Renewed Threat of Infectious Diseases Enhance Importance of Anti-Microbial Surfaces
- COVID-19, MERS, Ebola, and TB Highlight the Need for Antibacterial Surfaces
- Smart Surfaces to Tackle Infection and Antimicrobial Resistance
- Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Emerge as an Alternative for Traditional Antimicrobial Coatings
- Advancements in Coatings to Drive Demand for Antimicrobial Surfaces in Medical Sector
- Medical Device Industry Turns to Plasma-Applied Coatings
- Self-Healing, Self-Sensing and Self-Cleaning Materials: Poised to Transform Construction Sector
- Smart Surface Solutions: The Next Concrete Trend
- COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Construction Activity, Affecting Market Growth
- Rising Demand for Smart Windows & Windshields to Drive Demand for Smart Surfaces in Auto Industry
- Smart Surfaces Find Application in Automotive Interiors
- Recovery in Automobile Production: An Important Opportunity Indicator
- Shift towards Renewable Energy Spurs Demand for Smart Solar Panels, Driving Growth in Smart Surfaces Market
- COVID-19 Outbreak Affects Solar PV Industry Operations
- Growing Significance of Self-Healing Attribute for Electronics & Electrical Industries
- Smart Surface Solutions for Smart Devices Amidst 5G Deployments
- Sixth Generation Wireless Technology: Potential Role for Smart Surface Solutions
- Smart Materials Facilitate Development of Self-Cleaning Surfaces
- Self-Healing Coatings Continue to Gain Prominence
- Smart Cleaning Materials Find Favor in Vehicles, Architecture and Infrastructure Sectors
- Anti-Fouling Coatings for Ships: Potential for Smart Surfaces Market
- Smart Surfaces Transforming the Way People Live But for Accelerated Uptake among Masses, Affordable Products are Needed
- High Potential Applications for Smart Surface Technologies
- Innovations in Smart Surfaces to Expand Application Opportunities
- Graphene Smart Surface Technology Holds Potential for Use in Various Applications
- AST to Develop Effective Antiviral Surface
- Army Researchers Develop New Polymer Material
- Challenges Facing Smart Surface Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
