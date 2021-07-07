Global Smart Street Lighting Market 2021-2025 - Cabinet-control Solutions Continue To Be In Steady Demand

DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Smart Street Lighting Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The global installed base of individually controlled smart street lights amounted to 16.2 million units at the end of 2020. Growing at a CAGR of 24.8%, the number will reach 48.8 million in 2025.

The Global Smart Street Lighting Market analyses the latest developments on this important smart cities application worldwide. This strategic research report provides you with unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

Electrified public street lighting infrastructure has been around since the late 19th century to improve vehicle and pedestrian safety as well as to provide increased comfort to all users of the street. Today, several hundred million street lights have been installed globally and the technology is now close to ubiquitous in all major urban areas of the developed world.

The street lighting infrastructure however often constitute major cost centres in terms of energy consumption and maintenance work, and also account for a significant share of the total greenhouse gas emissions that a city generates. In addition, static lighting schemes contribute to unnecessary light pollution, which could have harmful impacts on both humans and environmental ecosystems.

Along with the developments in IoT communications and energy-efficient LED technology, smart street lighting systems that enable remote monitoring, control and management of street lighting networks have emerged to address these issues and allow authorities and utilities to achieve significant cost and energy savings while at the same time improve the societal benefits provided to citizens. In recent years, smart street lighting infrastructure has moreover emerged as a promising platform for the management of a variety of additional smart city devices. Europe is the leading adopter and today accounts for around 35 percent of the global installed base. North America is the second largest market while China and the Rest of World region currently constitutes the fastest growing markets. A variety of proprietary RF networking platforms together account for two thirds of the individually controlled street lights while PLC and cellular communications are the second and third most common connectivity technologies respectively.

At the end of 2020, the leading smart street lighting vendor was Telensa with an installed base of nearly 2.1 million lighting controls, followed by Signify and Sensus. Itron constitutes a global leader in the network segment.

This report answers the following questions:

What are the main components of a smart street lighting solution?

Which are the preferred communications technology options?

How will the adoption of LPWA technologies such as LoRaWAN, NB-IoT and LTE-M evolve?

What trends and developments affect the smart street lighting market?

Which are the leading companies in the smart street lighting market?

What is the outlook for smart street lighting vendors in the context of smart cities?

Highlights from this report:

Insights from 15 executive interviews with market-leading companies.

360-degree overview of smart street lighting technology.

Profiles of 33 key players in the global smart street lighting market.

Market forecasts by region and technology lasting until 2025.

Detailed analysis of the latest market and industry developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction1.1 The transition to LED and adaptive lighting1.2 Smart street lighting1.2.1 Remote control and monitoring1.2.2 Preventive maintenance and real-time fault reporting1.2.3 Energy consumption metering and billing1.2.4 Smart street lighting as a smart city platform1.3 Smart street lighting infrastructure1.3.1 Dimmable luminaires and lighting control units (LCUs)1.3.2 Network infrastructure1.3.3 Central management system (CMS)

2 Company profiles2.1 Lighting control vendors2.1.1 Acuity Brands2.1.2 C2 SmartLight2.1.3 CIMCON Lighting2.1.4 Dimonoff2.1.5 Flashnet (Engie)2.1.6 GE Current, a Daintree Company2.1.7 gridComm2.1.8 LACROIX2.1.9 LED Roadway Lighting 2.1.10 Lucy Zodion 2.1.11 MinebeaMitsumi & Paradox Engineering 2.1.12 Novalume 2.1.13 Revetec 2.1.14 Rongwen Energy Technology Group 2.1.15 Schreder 2.1.16 Sensus (Xylem) 2.1.17 Signify 2.1.18 Smartmation 2.1.19 SSE 2.1.20 ST Engineering Telematics Wireless 2.1.21 Telensa 2.1.22 TVILIGHT Projects 2.1.23 Ubicquia 2.1.24 Wellness TechGroup 2.1.25 Domestic Chinese vendors2.2 Software and network platform specialists2.2.1 BeeZeeLinx2.2.2 Cisco2.2.3 Citegestion (EDF)2.2.4 Itron

3 Market analysis3.1 Market forecasts3.2 Industry analysis3.3 Market trends3.3.1 A new era of competition within smart street lighting3.3.2 Growing adoption of D4i and Zhaga3.3.3 Increasing demand for interoperability3.3.4 Second-wave smart street lighting deployments are slowly emerging3.3.5 China trending towards smart pole solutions3.3.6 Cabinet-control solutions continue to be in steady demand

