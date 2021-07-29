Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market | $ 442.81 Million Growth Expected During 2020-2024

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart sprinkler irrigation systems market is poised to grow by USD 442.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart sprinkler irrigation systems market is poised to grow by USD 442.81 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period.

The report on the smart sprinkler irrigation systems market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing awareness of efficient water usage.

The smart sprinkler irrigation systems market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increased interest in landscaping as one of the prime reasons driving the smart sprinkler irrigation systems market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The smart sprinkler irrigation systems market covers the following areas:

Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market SizingSmart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market ForecastSmart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

GREEN ELECTRONICS LLC

Hunter Industries Inc

Netro Inc.

NxEco Inc.

Orbit Irrigation Products LLC

Rachio Inc.

Rain Bird Corp.

Sprinkl.io LLC

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.

Weathermatic

Key Topics Covered:

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

