Global Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market | $ 442.81 Million Growth Expected During 2020-2024
NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart sprinkler irrigation systems market is poised to grow by USD 442.81 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour. Download FREE Sample Report Now!
The report on the smart sprinkler irrigation systems market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing awareness of efficient water usage.
The smart sprinkler irrigation systems market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increased interest in landscaping as one of the prime reasons driving the smart sprinkler irrigation systems market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The smart sprinkler irrigation systems market covers the following areas:
Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market SizingSmart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market ForecastSmart Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Analysis
Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44991
Companies Mentioned
- GREEN ELECTRONICS LLC
- Hunter Industries Inc
- Netro Inc.
- NxEco Inc.
- Orbit Irrigation Products LLC
- Rachio Inc.
- Rain Bird Corp.
- Sprinkl.io LLC
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.
- Weathermatic
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market - Global automatic irrigation equipment market is segmented by product (automatic irrigation controllers, automatic irrigation sensors, automatic irrigation valves, automatic irrigation injectors, and automatic irrigation flow meters), end-user (agriculture, commercial, and residential), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Hydraulic Equipment Market - Global hydraulic equipment market is segmented by application (mobile and industrial), component (pump and motor, valve, cylinder, accumulator and filter, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Market Sizing
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market definition
- Market ecosystem
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market characteristics
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
- Market definition
- Five forces summary
- Market segment analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Market size 2019
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
- Threat of new entrants
Five Forces Analysis
- Threat of substitutes
- Five forces summary
- Threat of rivalry
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Market condition
- Bargaining power of suppliers
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Threat of new entrants
- Market segments
- Threat of substitutes
- Comparison by End-user
- Threat of rivalry
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market condition
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Market segments
Geographic Landscape
- Comparison by End-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Geographic segmentation
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Geographic comparison
- Market opportunity by End-user
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Customer landscape
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by geography
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market drivers
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market challenges
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market trends
- Key leading countries
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Market opportunity by geography
- Landscape disruption
- Market drivers
Vendor Analysis
- Market challenges
- Market trends
- Vendors covered
Vendor Landscape
- Market positioning of vendors
- GREEN ELECTRONICS LLC
- Overview
- Hunter Industries Inc
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Netro Inc.
- NxEco Inc.
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Orbit Irrigation Products LLC
- GREEN ELECTRONICS LLC
- Rachio Inc.
- Hunter Industries Inc
- Rain Bird Corp.
- Netro Inc.
- Sprinkl.io LLC
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.
- NxEco Inc.
- Orbit Irrigation Products LLC
- Weathermatic
Appendix
- Rachio Inc.
- Scope of the report
- Rain Bird Corp.
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Sprinkl.io LLC
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Weathermatic
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/smart-sprinkler-irrigation-systems-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-sprinkler-irrigation-systems-market---442-81-million-growth-expected-during-2020-2024--301343132.html
SOURCE Technavio